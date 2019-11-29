Pride and prejudice and physical comedy

Highly regarded actor Christina Baldwin made her directorial debut two years ago with a witty, sold-out production of "Miss Bennet," based on characters from Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." Baldwin has found new colors, and a lot more laughs, in a frothy revival at the Jungle. Christian Bardin is more assured and playful as the persnickety title character. She has great chemistry with newcomer Reese Britts, who plays Arthur de Bourgh, the young student who has inherited an estate and whose interests match hers. The ensemble plays it both straight and funny.

rOHAN pRESTON

7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2 & 7:30 p.m. today and next Sun. Ends Dec. 29. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $40-$55, 612-822-7063 or jungletheater.com.

After dropping out of the 2018 Soundset lineup following sexual misconduct allegations against co-founder Ameer Vann — who has been kicked out — Brockhampton is returning to the Armory. The Texas-reared, Los Angeles-based sextet of low-adrenaline, AutoTune-loving rappers and singers landed a modest radio hit with "No Halo" but has a viral following with its new album "Ginger," an unlikely cross between Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Khalid and a boy band.

Chris Riemenschneider

Brockhampton

8 p.m. Tue. The Armory, Mpls. $37-$47, all ages, ticketmaster.com.

In 2016 cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason became the first black artist to win the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year award. Then he broke the classical internet by performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kanneh-Mason makes his Schubert Club debut with his pianist sister Isata. Rachmaninoff's fulsomely romantic Cello Sonata is the main item, along with the lesser-known Sonata by Samuel Barber.

Terry Blain

7:30 p.m. Thu., 10:30 a.m. Fri. Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul. $28-$75, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org.

Seattle-based indie musician Mike Hadreas, better known as Perfume Genius, takes a turn as a dancer in a collaboration with Seattle choreographer Kate Wallich and her company, the YC. "The Sun Still Burns Here" is a meditation on decay with a solid serving of eroticism. Plan for a phantasmagorical all-night party with live music and movement. It's the last show the boundary-pushing Liquid Music series will present as part of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Sheila Regan

8 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Walker Art Center, Mpls. $25, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org.

You thought Halloween was over? Not quite, because apparently holiday haunts are a thing. And we aren't talking about those January credit card bills. The Haunted Basement returns for the holidays with more mischief than mirth, inviting brave guests for some "yuletide horror." Throughout the artistic and thought-provoking attraction, there probably won't be singing elves, and if Santa invites you to visit, you might want to decline.

Melissa Walker

6:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ends Dec. 14. Rosedale Center, Roseville. $20, hauntedbasement.org.

All-star local music collectives Dead Man Winter and All Tomorrow's Petty are each settling in for December residencies at St. Paul's Turf Club. The electric offshoot of Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett with ace picker Erik Koskinen on guitar, DMW is playing three Tuesdays in a row as Simonett works on a new album. The Tom Petty-celebrating ATP will kick off four weekly shows with a 30th-anniversary tribute to the "Full Moon Fever" album on Thursday.

C.R.

DMW: 8 p.m. Tue., $25. ATP: 8 p.m. Thu., $15. Turf Club, St. Paul. etix.com.

A holiday pairing that dates back almost as long as frankincense and myrrh, contemporary Christian singers Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are reuniting for another Christmas tour after taking last year off. The longtime friends will once again be accompanied by a symphony, and Christian rocker Marc Martel of the group Downhere will open. Grant then heads home to Nashville for her usual December residency at the Ryman with husband Vince Gill.

C.R.

7:30 p.m. Fri. Target Center, Mpls. $33-$78, axs.com.

Metropolitan State University is hosting monthly Saturday STEM experiences for kids. The First Saturday Science workshops cover a variety of topics through interactive activities. This month's focus is the human body. Participants will be led through a laboratory exercise and learn about how our bodies work as well-designed machines.

M.W.

Noon-2 p.m. Sat. Science Education Center, 664 E. 6th St., St. Paul. Free, metrostate.edu.

There's a Scandinavian slant to VocalEssence's Christmas program this year, with pieces by Otto Olsson, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi and Jan Sandström, and a premiere by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen. Works by Stephen Paulus and Jocelyn Hagen are also featured, with Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz sharing the conducting duties.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Sat., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Apple Valley; 4 p.m. next Sun., Plymouth Congregational Church, Mpls. $12-$40, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org.