Bert Blyleven’s steadily declining role as a Twins TV analyst on Fox Sports North broadcasts will decrease again in 2019, team president Dave St. Peter confirmed Monday.

Blyleven, who did 80 games in both 2017 and 2018, will do 50 games in 2019 and just 30 in 2020.

Earlier on Monday, Blyleven tweeted that he was selling his condo in downtown Minneapolis, prompting a question of whether he was leaving the booth.

He replied to that: “Actually the Twins/FSN offered me less games for the next 2 seasons because they said they are going in another direction. I agreed to their request. Go Twins!”

St. Peter said Blyleven’s role as a special assistant with the Twins should expand as he does fewer games on TV. He added that the full analyst lineup isn’t set yet for next season.

Jack Morris, Roy Smalley, Torii Hunter, LaTroy Hawkins and Justin Morneau all did work as analysts last season. The Twins and FSN want to hear more of their voices.

“We could include some new folks, but the large majority of those games will go to people who were involved last year,” St. Peter said. “Hopefully, we’ll see most if not all those guys back as part of our TV mix.”

St. Peter said he understands some fans might be upset to hear less of Blyleven. Before doing 80 games each of the past two seasons, he had a five-year deal to do 100 games each season. Before that, he did virtually every game alongside play-by-play voice Dick Bremer.

“I think Bert is an incredible character who has a strong connection to a lot of our fans,” St. Peter said. “We’ve also had positive reactions with some of the other folks involved.”