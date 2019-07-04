It's been almost like clockwork. The Twins fall behind in a game and fans on twitter point to the Cleveland Indians score and start predicting doom and gloom for the local nine.

Have any of you stopped to think how Cleveland fans feel these days? Their team is seven games back, has key players banged up and an offense that goes into slumber from time to time. Both the Twins and Indians have gotten what they have paid for. The Twins added some bats while Cleveland let Michael Brantley walk while trimming payroll.

Cleveland is the desperate team here, not the Twins. But it's hard to tell on twitter. So let me clear some things up.

I had a recent conversation with an industry source who has been in contact with the Indians. Cleveland knows the month of July is big for them. They have 10 games against the Royals plus series against the Tigers, Reds and Blue Jays. They also host the Twins right after the All-Star break.

If the Indians are going to make things interesting, they know they need to make hay this month and beat the Twins when they come to town on July 12.

After July, everything changes.

In August, the Indians finish up a series against the Astros then play host to the Angels before playing the Twins, Red Sox and Yankees on 10 consecutive days. The Royals and Tigers are on tap that month as well, but it's a markedly tougher schedule than July. The Indians know that, so where they stand at the end of July will say a lot about their fate in the division.

The Twins are 7-9 over their last 16 games. They have a chance to win the three-game series at Oakland today with Jose Berrios on the mound. They have been through a challenging stretch in which they have played a 12-inning, a 17- inning and an 18-inning game.

They also have placed a half dozen players on the IL. Marwin Gonzalez is banged up. Byron Buxton is still sore. Nelson Cruz just turned 39. Jorge Polanco is walking around the clubhouse like he's 39. Mitch Garver draws all the extra-inning games and has to deal with the consequences. The Twins can't wait for the All-Star break so they can get somewhere a sit down for a few days - then come out after the break throwing haymakers.

They have series with the Rangers, Mets, Yankees, A's, White Sox and Marlins the rest of the month. In August, a series against the Braves and at Milwaukee stand out. But they begin the month with a series against the Royals and end it with 12 games against the White Sox and Tigers. Overall, it's an easier run than the Indians face. And they can handle that stretch even easier if they make a move or two before the July 31,

It's a long, rambling way to point out that Cleveland has it worse. The Twins have not lost three straight games all season, and if 7-9 their worst stretch of the year, they are in good shape the rest of the season.

As for today's game, the Twins will try to get after Tanner Anderson, a former Harvard player who has a leg kick like Bronson Arroyo. Marwin Gonzalez is not in the lineup again, and the Twins prefer to hold him out until they get back to the Twin Cities.

I would not be surprised if the Twins decide to IL Gonzalez, back date it to Wednesday and tell him to get ready to Cleveland on July 12.

Happy Fourth of July everyone! It was 25 years ago today when I covered USA-Brazil during the World Cup, the game played at Palo Alto, Calif. Still one the highlights of my career.

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Luis Arraez, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Ehire Adrianza, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Jose Berrios, RHP

Athletics

Narcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Matt Olsen, 1B

Khris Davis, DH

Mark Canha, RF

Ramon Laureano, CF

Robbie Grossman, LF

Chris Herrmann, C

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Tanner Anderson, RHP