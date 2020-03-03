Law enforcement officers were “immediately” fired upon by a Lakeville man in his home before they returned gunfire and killed the suspect they intended to arrest, state investigators said Tuesday.

Dakota County sheriff’s deputies and Lakeville police officers were at the home in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue on Friday to carry out a warrant for the arrest of Kent R. Kruger, 36, because he missed a court date in connection a charge in 2018 that he assaulted a police officer.

“Upon entering the residence, officers encountered Mr. Kruger, who immediately began firing on them,” the state Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement based on information gathered so far by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Durdall shot back and fatally wounded Kruger, the statement continued. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Kruger was shot multiple times.

Durdall, a 22-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, is on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Crime scene personnel from the BCA recovered a rifle and bipod from near Kruger’s body, the DPS also said Tuesday.

Kent R. Kruger

Lakeville officers wear body cameras, and the BCA is checking to see whether they captured any of the encounter. Dakota County sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras.

No members of law enforcement were hurt during the incident, and Kruger was the only civilian in the home at the time, the DPS said.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office to determine whether shooting Kruger was justified.

This was the first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 in Minnesota. According to a Star Tribune database, there were 14 fatal police encounters last year.