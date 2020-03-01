Authorities on Sunday identified the man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy at his house in Lakeville after he allegedly fired at law enforcement.

Kent R. Kruger, 36, was shot multiple times late Friday morning and died moments later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dakota County deputy shot Kruger after officers arrived at the home about three-fourths of a mile northeast of Lakeville High School to serve an emergency order for protection.

Kruger appeared with a gun within seconds of the officers entering the residence at 11:40 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. After he was shot, police tried to perform lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Kruger had an active warrant at the time for fourth-degree assault on a police officer because he missed a court date, Sheriff Tim Leslie said Sunday. The order for protection also included a demand that he vacate the home, where his mother also lived, according to property records.

Emergency dispatch audio captured the immediate aftermath of the shooting at the home, a yellow rambler in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man at this home in Lakeville on Friday. Credit: Erin Adler/Star Tribune

"Shots fired, shots fired!" an officer radioed. "Bad guy down, good guy good! Bad guy down, good guy good!"

Identities of the officers involved will be released "once the first round of interviews [with them] is complete," said Bruce Gordon, spokesman for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is heading up the investigation.

Along with the assault case, Kruger's criminal history in Minnesota includes spans nearly his entire adult life and includes convictions for underage drinking and driving, possessing marijuana while driving, disorderly conduct, and various traffic violations that include driving after having his license revoked.