Police are on the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lakeville, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police were at an address in the 20800 block of Italy Avenue serving a warrant when shots were fired, according to the audio.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted via its official Twitter account that the department was involved in an officer-involved shooting at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.

It said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be leading the investigation of the shooting and that no officers were injured.

