More than a week after workers began attacking a monster bog on a Brainerd-area lake, the bog is still winning.

Efforts to remove the bog are continuing on North Long Lake, where the giant, floating mat of muck, bulrushes and tamarack trees grounded last fall after floating around the lake, taking out several docks and boatlifts.

But volunteer bog fighters still have a lot of work ahead of them.

“We’ve done some cutting and stuff, trying to get it in smaller chunks,” Bill Schmidt, president of the North Long Lake Association, said Thursday. “You get it in smaller chunks and it’s a lot more manageable, and that’s the process we’re working on now.”

Work to remove the bog began in earnest last week. Organizers of the effort want to clear the mass from the beach at Legionville, a summer training camp for school safety guards operated by the American Legion.

The bog is completely blocking the beach where campers take swimming, boating and canoe safety lessons, and the hope is to get at least part of the bog cleared away before campers start arriving next month.

The original plan was to get the bog off the beach with a half-dozen powerful boats pulling on it while heavy excavators and Bobcat-type vehicles pushed from the opposite side, but the bog wouldn’t budge.

Now workers are using heavy steel cables to cut the bog into smaller pieces. They hope to move the chunks of bog several hundreds yards along the shore, to the spot where it’s believed to have originally broken free.

Breakaway bogs are fairly common on Minnesota lakes, but few have ever seen a bog as large as this one. State natural resource officials have estimated that the bog covers about 4 acres and weighs as much as 4,000 tons — or 8 million pounds.