Eden Prairie guard Drake Dobbs handing the basketball in a December victory over East Ridge (Photo by Mark Hvidsten)

If local basketball fans thought January’s visit from Sierra Canyon (Cal.) – a game won by Minnehaha Academy 78-58 in front of 17,000-plus fans at Target Center -- was huge, it pales in comparison with Tuesday’s potentially epic matchup when undefeated and No. 1, 4A Eden Prairie travels to play at No. 1, 3A Minnehaha Academy.

The Sierra Canyon matchup, while drawing plenty of eyes, was largely an exhibition, devoid of any meaningful relevance. Pitting the most high-profile program in the state, Minnehaha, against an Eden Prairie team that is undefeated and features a skilled veteran lineup that has dispatched all 23 foes it has faced has got fans drooling.

“My phone is ringing consistently about tickets,” Minnehaha Academy Athletic Director Josh Thurow said in a text message. “It should be a fun one.”:

Thurow said the school will set up 350 extra chairs in their auxiliary gym, which is adjacent to the main gym behind the west end of the court, and plan to allow standing room wherever possible.

Most observers view this game to be Minnehaha’s toughest test since the Redhawks lost to Hopkins 92-85 in overtime on Dec. 17, a game they played without shot-swatting big man Chet Holmgren.

Eden Prairie’s calling card is experience and team play. Uncanny guard Drake Dobbs leads a cadre of four seniors – Dobbs, Connor Christensen, Austin Andrews and John Henry – who have played varsity basketball together since ninth grade. With the exception of the 6-foot-1 Dobbs, all are between 6-5 and 6-7, average between 12.8 and 18.7 points per game, play defense with passion and execute a brand of team-first basketball that warms the hearts of oldtimers.

While they mesh together seamlessly, each contributes a different skill set. Dobbs is a Maravich-esque gym rat who can turn an opposing defender inside out, Andrews a smooth, polished inside presence with marvelous footwork, Henry a left-handed long-range bomber who can beat defenders off the dribble and Christensen a gritty heart-and-soul type who is always the hardest worker on the floor.

Each has scored more than 1,000 points in their respective careers, marking the first time in state history that one team has four players in the same class reach that milestone.

Since losing to Hopkins (whom Eden Prairie beat 81-75 last Tuesday), Minnehaha Academy has reeled off 16 straight wins and sits at 19-2. While Jalen Suggs and Holmgren are practically household names, sophomore forward Prince Aligbe’s game is rounding into shape are the right time. He’s scored in double figures in each of the Redhawks’ last four games.

The x-factor for Minnehaha Academy is slick and sudden junior guard Hercy Miller, who is averaging right around 8 points per game and can take some of the ball-handling pressure off Suggs.

Game time is 7 p.m. Tuesday, but fans hoping to see the game in person will need to get their early if they hope to get in at all.

“I’m telling people to arrive by 5:30 for the JV game,” Thurow said.

The game will be livestreamed on the High School Sports Network, a subscription video service that shows games from dozens of schools around Minnesota.