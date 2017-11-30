Minnesotans with autism and obstructive sleep apnea will be able to use medical marijuana as of next July to manage their medical conditions.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger announced the additions Thursday morning following a state and public citizen review. They bring to 13 the number of medical conditions that qualify for medical marijuana in Minnesota.

Advocates requested that 10 conditions be added, including anxiety and dementia, to Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Ehlinger said the evidence was strongest for these two.

“Any policy decisions about cannabis are difficult due to the relative lack of published scientific evidence,” the commissioner said. “However, there is increasing evidence for potential benefits of medical cannabis for those with severe autism and obstructive sleep apnea.”

Minnesota since 2015 has operated a tightly controlled medical marijuana program in which two companies distribute cannabis in liquid or pill form to people with qualifying conditions. Advocates also sought this year to add edible or smoked forms to Minnesota’s program, but Ehlinger denied those requests.

Autism is a disorder commonly diagnosed in childhood that results in social impairments and repetitive behaviors. Medical marijuana was approved for the condition, according to a Health Department news release, partly because there are so few effective medical treatments right now.

Apnea is a condition in which reduced airflow disrupts sleep. The department found modest research in support of medical cannabis for the condition, as well as reports showing that people struggled to stick with the existing treatment of wearing a CPAP air flow device at night.