The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday.

Authorities said Ashley Ann Baker of Little Canada was last seen leaving her house on Friday wearing a black jacket with a “V” on it and steel toe boots; her cellphone is turned off.

She is 5 feet 3 and 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who knows of the girl’s whereabouts is asked to 651-266-7320 or call 911.