The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Friday.
Authorities said Ashley Ann Baker of Little Canada was last seen leaving her house on Friday wearing a black jacket with a “V” on it and steel toe boots; her cellphone is turned off.
She is 5 feet 3 and 100 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said her family is concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who knows of the girl’s whereabouts is asked to 651-266-7320 or call 911.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Full slate awaits optimistic St. Paul schools' 'hero of hope'
Joe Gothard describes himself as a “hero of hope.” The new superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools has visited 55 district schools and shared photos…
East Metro
Winning $1 million raffle tickets sold in Forest Lake, New Ulm
Tickets for high-odds Millionaire Raffle game sold out quickly.
East Metro
Wife charged in knife assault on husband in Little Canada
The victim carried part of his bowels in one hand as he fled for help.
Local
Blind travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport can tap app for 'remote eyes'
With the help of smart glasses, a remote assistant guides vision-impaired passengers.
Local
Winter causing misery in Minnesota with severe frostbite, busted pipes
Relief is on its way as temperatures warm on Sunday.