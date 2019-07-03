Authorities on Wednesday identified the motorist who died last week in a crash near downtown Minneapolis.
Brian M. Bernstein, 61, was driving near Olson Hwy. and N. 7th Street on about 1 p.m. on June 24 when he was injured in the two -vehicle wreck, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and police.
Bernstein was hospitalized and died three days later at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, the examiner’s office said.
Police have yet to release details about the crash.
An online obituary says Bernstein was residing in St. Louis Park at the time of his death.
