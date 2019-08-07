Authorities say the motorist who drowned in a Maple Grove lake last week while fleeing police was a 26-year-old man from Zumbrota, Minn.

Jesse K. Shoemaker’s body was recovered shortly after 5 a.m. Friday from Cedar Island Lake, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

Hours before he drowned, Corcoran and Rogers police officers were working to track down a black sedan involved in unspecified suspicious activity. The vehicle sped down I-94 toward County Road 30 in Corcoran, at one point nearly striking a Corcoran police cruiser.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, then began pursuing it, said Matt Gottschalk, Corcoran’s director of public safety.

A Corcoran officer later found the unoccupied vehicle by Cedar Island Lake. Police soon heard calls for help, Gottschalk said. Rescue personnel found Shoemaker’s body near where officers had heard the cries for help.

Shoemaker had run-ins with the law throughout his adult life including convictions for burglary, theft, check forgery, driving under the influence of drugs and driving repeatedly after his license was revoked.