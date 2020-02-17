“Feed the Birds,” a new book by Chris Earley, combines information on identifying, attracting, and feeding 196 common North American birds, an all-in-one package. Heavily illustrated for both feeding and identifying, it includes plans for construction of simple and functional feeding stations. Earley writes about other aspects of a bird-friendly yard, from brush piles to plants to nesting boxes. The author is a zoologist and environmental biologist at University of Guelph, Ontario. Published by Firefly Books, paperback, index, 296 pages, $29.95.