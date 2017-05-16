A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday morning about what evidence should be presented at the trial of Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, among other issues.

Much of the debate could center around contentious character evidence the defense says is relevant to its argument that Yanez, a St. Anthony police officer, acted reasonably against someone whose own actions contributed to his death, and that the prosecution believes is irrelevant and only serves to attack Castile’s name.

Court filings from both sides show that evidence involves Castile’s alleged marijuana use, driving and arrest records, alleged past association with gang members and Facebook videos and photos of Castile and his girlfriend, who was present when he was killed.

It’s unclear if Ramsey County District Court Judge William H. Leary III will issue decisions Tuesday on what evidence is or is not permissible at the trial, which starts May 30.

Yanez, 29 was charged in November with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for killing Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her then-4-year-old daughter were also in the car.

Yanez’s attorneys filed motions asking Leary to grant the following defense requests:

Jeronimo Yanez

• Admitting evidence of Castile’s “marijuana consumption in general, and his specific consumption of the drug shortly before the incident, reflective of his illicit habit.”

• Admitting evidence of Castile’s permit-to-carry application, in which the defense asserts he lied about his marijuana consumption.

• Increasing the defense’s challenges of potential jurors from 5 to 30, with a proportionate increase for the prosecution.

• Allowing up to six people at the defense’s table during the trial. Yanez has three attorneys.

• Prohibiting witnesses from calling Jeffrey Paulsen an assistant United States attorney. (Paulsen, a federal prosecutor, was cross-deputized to prosecute the case with two assistant Ramsey County attorneys.)

• Allowing jurors to see Castile’s car in person and the position of his seat, the driver’s side window and the brake lights. (The defense has said Yanez pulled over Castile because of a broken brake light.)

• At the same time jurors are viewing Castile’s car, allowing Yanez to re-enact and testify to his actions that day.

• Testimony about Yanez’s character.

• Testimony about Castile’s “repeated traffic violations” for driving after revocation and suspension. (Court records show that Castile had been pulled over at least 52 times since 2002 and had been cited 86 times for minor offenses such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, or having expired license tabs. About half those violations were dismissed.)

• Requiring prosecutors to reveal which witnesses have been served a subpoena to testify vs. those who are only named on a witness list.

• Requiring prosecutors to announce their order of witnesses each afternoon.

• Not requiring the defense to subpoena witnesses the state already has subpoenaed. Keeping those witnesses under subpoenas until the end of the trial.

• Have jurors fill out questionnaires before May 30 so the defense can conduct independent background checks on them.

• Delay the trial pending a decision from the Minnesota Supreme Court on a defense request, filed May 5, with the high court asking it to grant a change of venue for the trial to either Brainerd, Duluth, Hastings or St. Cloud. The request has been denied by the district court and Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors filed their own motions, calling much of the defense’s intended trial evidence irrelevant because the information either is not known as a fact, or, was not known to Yanez that day and therefore, could not have contributed to his actions.

“The only purpose in admitting any of this evidence would be to try to attack Castile’s character,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors asked Leary to prohibit:

• Evidence about Castile’s permit-to-carry application, which the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office granted in 2015. “…there is no proof the statement on the permit application was untrue when made,” prosecutors wrote.

• Evidence that Castile “may have been associated with gang members nearly 10 years ago.”

• Castile’s arrest and driving records. Prosecutors noted that Castile has no felony convictions, and that many of the driving offenses he was stopped for were dismissed.

• Facebook videos and photographs of Castile and Reynolds that are “unflattering” and are not relevant to the case. Reynolds live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting on Facebook. Authorities found other videos and photos during their investigation.

• Evidence of a pending assault case against Reynolds, who is accused of attacking a woman with a hammer on Feb. 28.

