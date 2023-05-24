Faced with what they describe as steep rent increases, a drop in services and a hostile tone from their local manager, the residents of a Lake Elmo mobile home park say it's too much: They want help.

The renters and homeowners in the 450-site Cimarron Park and Golf Course have formed a Resident's Association and teamed up with an attorney from the nonprofit Housing Justice Center to explore legal options in the face of worsening conditions, said resident Brey Mafi.

"When I moved in, I quickly realized I got sold a bill of goods," Mafi said, echoing other residents who say the publicly-traded owner, Chicago-based Equity Lifestyle Properties, has squeezed the park's operations for shareholder profits. Their litany of complaints includes poorly maintained streets, a lack of safe lighting, electrical service issues and water main breaks, and that longtime amenities such as the swimming pool, golf course, basketball court, playground and party room aren't always available as advertised or properly maintained.

A spokeswoman for the park's owners contested much of what residents have alleged, saying the park's management has offered rent deferrals and a hardship program to help people struggling to pay rent while also maintaining the park and its amenities.

"We look forward to many more years of working together with the residents of Cimarron Park to ensure the community remains among the premiere manufactured housing communities in the area," wrote spokeswoman Jennifer Ludovice.

The owners won't meet with the Resident's Association to address their differences, Mafi said, so the group has been reaching out to anyone who will listen, including city, county and state officials, the state Attorney General's office and nonprofits that work with manufactured home communities.

Speaking at a May 9 Lake Elmo City Council workshop meeting, City Attorney Sarah Sonsalla said the city has limited authority to help the residents because the park is privately owned. It's up to the listed property owner, MHC Cimarron LLC of Chicago, to make the needed repairs, she said. The city's only recourse would be to revoke the special use permit that created the park, but that wouldn't solve residents' problems because the park would have to close.

"A lot of it is out of the city's hands, unfortunately," Sonsalla said.

City Administrator Kristina Handt told the council that she spoke to the park's local management about parking rules after hearing residents complain about frequent towing of cars parked on Cimarron's residential streets. The special use permit Lake Elmo Township passed in 1967 to create the park required that guests be allowed to park on one side of residential streets, Handt said. She added that the park's local manager argued with her about permit requirements, while the Chicago office later said it would allow on-street guest parking.

Handt said the city "won't be entertaining any future partnerships with them until they get into compliance with their special use permit."

Lake Elmo Mayor Charles Cadenhead said the city should send a letter to the park's owners to "let them know that we're taking the resident's concerns at heart."

The cost of living in the park, located about 12 miles east of downtown St. Paul along Interstate 94, has climbed sharply in recent years, from about $690 a month five years ago to $908 today, Mafi said. The rent increases land heavily on seniors and veterans who are living on fixed incomes, none of which are rising as fast as the rent, she said.

"If you are 10 days late on your rent, they start the eviction process," Mafi said.

Rents rose 4.7% annually over the last five years on average, including a 7.8% increase for 2023, Ludovice said. The rent increases are in line with comparable housing options in the area, she added.