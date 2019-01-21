During a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Mae Jemison recalled the civil rights leader’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech envisioning that the sons of slaves and slave-owners would be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood.

People think of it as a smiley, kindly speech, she said, but “this was revolutionary. This was not about dreaming. This was about becoming awake, about being woke.”

Jemison, the first woman of color to travel in space, recalled King’s legacy to a crowd of several thousand people at the Ordway in St. Paul on Monday at an Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that also highlighted women of color in science, technology, engineering and math.

The daughters of Katherine Coleman Johnson accepted a Governor’s Equity and Justice Legacy Award honoring their mother’s groundbreaking work as a NASA mathematician in the 1960s that was recently the subject of the movie “Hidden Figures.” Reatha Clark King received the Governor’s Civil Rights Legend Award commemorating her work as a chemist who served as an executive at General Mills Corp. and the General Mills Foundation.

Several speakers emphasized that King — who is being commemorated nationwide on the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day — was not a man of simply inspiring words.

“Folks mistake nonviolence for passivity,” said Jemison. “It is not. All of [King’s] work was a statement of action, of moving things forward.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison detailed how King was not the lauded figure he is today: he had his house bombed, was arrested many times and called a “notorious liar” by the head of the FBI, and died as one of the most hated people in the U.S.

“He wasn’t just a nice man who said whites and blacks should be friends,” said Ellison.

He added that people have an opportunity even now to fight injustices, including high college debt and the difficulty of affording a middle class life.

On stage, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan emphasized their commitment to racial equity in a state where people of color lag white residents in education, income and other areas.

“I understand that the privilege I’ve been given as a white man and the privilege of sitting in the office of governor had better be used to not just talk about the problem but to solve the problem,” said Walz, noting that education would be priority in his new administration.