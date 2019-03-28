Blocks away from the Minnesota Twins home opener, a different kind of debut took place: the first storefront dedicated to hemp and CBD products in downtown Minneapolis.

During the opening celebration of Stigma, a new shop based in the North Loop, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed his support for the rapidly growing industry and renewed his push to legalize cannabis statewide.

“This is going well, this is a business that’s sticking around for the long haul and yes, indeed, we are continuing on the track toward full legalization as well,” he said.

Frey has supported statewide legalization and decriminalization of cannabis throughout his time in City Hall. As a council member, he co-authored an ordinance lowering the penalties for small-scale possession of the drug from a misdemeanor to a petty misdemeanor.

Earlier this month, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate swiftly voted down a measure to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. Citing public support, Frey said he hoped full legalization will happen within the next few years.

“The direction we’re headed is clear,” he said. “We just need to make sure that the regulation and legalization is done in a way that is intellectually honest and economically inclusive.”

Unlike cannabis, hemp and CBD can’t get anyone high. But consumers are turning to the products for a number of health concerns, despite a lack of research into their effectiveness.

St. Louis Park Josh Maslowski founded Stigma in 2018 after a friend and his mother-in-law were diagnosed with cancer. While looking for natural ailments online, he came upon hemp and CBD.

“We got passionate about the idea of being able to help people in a world right now where stresses are up and disease is up and all that,” he said. “We’re looking at this as a supplement or another alternative option for people to just try to make themselves feel better.”

Stigma now sells products such as oils, creams and joints using plants grown regionally.

While the regulation and science behind CBD is still lacking, Maslowski said having a storefront will allow curious consumers to ask questions about the products and build trust with the company.

“We’re here to be transparent,” he said.

Frey called the opening of Stigma “a big step forward for Minneapolis” in normalizing the use of cannabis products.

“You can’t ignore the real life impacts that CBD has on people, and I’m proud to say that we aren’t,” he said.