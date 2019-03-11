A state Senate committee will hold what is expected to be contentious hearing Monday on legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee will be chaired by Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove. Limmer’s status as a Republican is viewed by advocates as fresh evidence of momentum for the legalization effort.

Just two years ago, proposals from Democratic legislators to legalize cannabis didn’t gain much traction.

But after a sweeping Democratic victory in 2018 including the election of pro-legalization Gov. Tim Walz, advocates of ending the prohibition on marijuana are newly hopeful Minnesota will follow the path of the entire West Coast, Colorado and a new group of New England states have already legalized.

The legalization bill, whose chief author is state Sen. Melisa Franzen, D-Edina, would create a regulated commercial market for marijuana. Franzen has said Minnesota needs to learn from other states and take its time; the law would not take effect until 2021.

Franzen would take a public health approach to the bill, giving the Minnesota Department of Health a big role in the new regulatory regime.

Opponents of legalization, including state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, who is the majority leader of the upper chamber, warn about impaired driving, the relationship between cannabis and mental illness and the effect of legalization on teen use of the drug, among other concerns.

Voters in Michigan became the first in the Midwest to legalize marijuana when they approved a 2018 ballot question.