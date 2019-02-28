As Twin Cities residents count down the hours of a record-breaking February, March is about to take the baton and sprint out of the blocks with a snowy start before dawn and continuing throughout the day.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for light snow to arrive in the metro and surrounding communities from western Minnesota and keep falling into early evening.

The weather service is anticipating an all-said-and-done total Friday of 3 to 4 inches for the Twin Cities and stretching into western Wisconsin. The full width of southern Minnesota, buried earlier this week under a foot of more of snow, should expect 2 to 3 more inches Friday.

With no snow on the horizon for the rest of Feb. 28, the month’s total for the metro appears locked in at 39, 12½ inches above the previous record for a February set in 1962. In fact, there has been more snow in the Twin Cities this month than in seven entire snowfall seasons since 2002-03.

And for all months on the calendar, even those with 31 days, February 2019 ranks fourth of all time in the Twin Cities, a mere 1 inch shy of tying March 1951 for bronze medal honors but well short of the top of the heap when November 1991 raced out of the chute with the famed Halloween blizzard.

Along with snowfall remaining persistent, temperatures will do that same for the foreseeable future in the metro, according to the NWS. Highs will remain well below average starting Thursday and getting only colder through the weekend. Sunday’s high will struggle to get into positive territory.

Joseph Poppy, of Robbinsdale, used a snowblower to remove snow from the front of his home during one of Feburary's many snowstorms.

The bright side? No snow after Friday for the Twin Cities as far as the seven-day forecast can see.