Gallery: Ilana Greenberg Casady sings karaoke at an event for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Gallery: Jimmy Fallon plays beer pong with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Gallery: Jimmy Fallon visits with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Gallery: Randall Cunningham signs autographs for Patriots fan Heidi Blackmar of Fort Collins, Co. He made her promise that if the Eagles won, she would buy his #12 Eagles jersey.

Gallery: Jimmy Fallon plays beer pong with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show." The StubHub Live pregame event at Target Field on Sunday included food and drink, tailgating games and meet and greets with football greats.

Gallery: Jimmy Fallon plays beer pong with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Gallery: Patriots fans Hanna Vasina and Domenic Siraco, both of Omaha, pose for a photo on Nicollet Mall.

Gallery: Yohance Simon, part of the Super Bowl Host Committee, poses for a photo on Nicollet Mall.

Super Bowl Sunday!

Game Day!

Years of planning come to fruition in downtown Minneapolis today. No, it’s not the Vikings playing the first-ever home Super Bowl. And Millie’s not here. But a week of frosty cool events and some good old-fashioned Minnesota nice has made Super Bowl LII, a contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, a pretty sweet Bold North consolation prize.

But, yes, in case you were wondering, it is cold. And, yes, with early afternoon temperatures still below zero, fans are noticing.

But, think of the marketing possibilities for Jimmy Fallon. “Neither cold, nor...”

Outside the Orpheum Theatre, where the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will tape live after the game, a line of fans waiting for their tickets stretched around the block. Many say they’d been waiting for well over two hours. One group from Rochester arrived at 11 a.m. and were inching toward the front door shorty before 2 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon plays beer pong with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

“We thought there would be a line but not this long,” said Ryan Hartman, 26.

Hartman said they booked the free tickets in advance, but they’re distributed on a first-come, first serve basis. Despite the wait, he couldn’t pass up the chance to see Fallon:

“He only does the one live show a year and it’s after the Super Bowl,” he said.

Nola Kelsey will be attending her first NFL game today. She’s the grandmother of Marquis Flowers, a linebacker for the Patriots, and had yet to make it to a game this season. Why not?

She didn’t like the weather in New England. She lives in Phoenix.

“I couldn’t go to Boston because I thought it was too cold,” she said, wryly.

She’s been watching her grandson play football since he was playing Pop Warner, and she and her husband came to the Twin Cities on Friday to stay with family in Prior Lake.

“Go Patriots!” she said before she walked into the screening line at the Mall of America.

Kelsey and her family are leaving for home — and warmth — tomorrow.

After only a few days in the Twin Cities, fans may be starting to understand why so many of us talk about the weather.

Yes, said Bryan McKernan, 43, and Mike Walsh, 30, they wish it were warmer. Despite the cold, however, they said they’re enjoying themselves.

“Love the Midwest, man. People are great,” McKernan said.

“Yeah, it’s really nice out here,” Walsh said.

The friends flew into Milwaukee and drove to Minneapolis after they couldn’t get a direct flight here. Both live in Annapolis and are Marines (McKernan, a retired helicopter pilot; Walsh an artillery officer working at the Naval Academy). The dedicated Eagles fans lucked into their tickets earlier this week: they knew a gal, who knew a guy, who knew a guy who worked for the Giants, and he hooked them up with a pair of seats. are hopeful.

“This is probably one of the most complete teams we’ve ever had,” McKernan said. “They’re not really arrogant, there aren’t a lot of individuals but they play great together as a team, and just keep winning.”

Both said it’s going to take solid quarters of football to defeat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Jimmy Fallon plays beer pong with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Stella Workman’s eyes went wide at the mention of the weather. Originally from Philadelphia but living in Florida, she stood in the screening line to get on the light rail on the east side of Nickelodeon Universe.

“I guess you guys are used to it,” she said. “There was a warmer at the bus stop.”

Still, she said, it’s been a pleasant — if chilly — visit.

“Everyone’s been really nice, very accommodating,” she said. “Minnesota nice.”

The Eagles fan’s eyes went wide, however, at mention of the weather.

Hours before game time, fans in green and blue jerseys took to the streets, their excitement palpable despite the frigid weather. According to StubHub.com, 982 tickets to the game were still available, starting at $2,448.

Inside the IDS Center’s Crystal Court, Hope and Bill Ross of Lancaster, Pa. made their opposite allegiances clear. Both donned jerseys and ball caps — his backing the Eagles, hers for the Patriots. Both thought they’d never be here. The story: Five years ago Hope said she wanted to go to the Super Bowl to see the Patriots play.

“I said ‘Fine, you know what? We’ll go when the Eagles play the Patriots.’ Thinking never in a million years would that happen,” Bill said. “Well, I wasn’t so lucky and here we are.”

Super Bowl Live attendees made their way down Nicollet Mall after Levi LaValle leapt a snowmobile over the street for the Polaris UpsideDown stunt Saturday.

“Well, you were lucky, we are lucky,” Hope said. “And one of us is going to be very happy, and the other one will be happy for the other. Hopefully he’ll be happy for me.”

Inside Brit’s Pub in the heart of downtown, football fans bedecked in red sang and chanted after their team, Liverpool Football Club, scored a goal. This was “real football,” they said — otherwise known as soccer.

Marlon Ferry was among them. The 57-year-old has been coming to the bar to watch Liverpool matches for over a decade. He moved to downtown Minneapolis from sunny Miami.

“I couldn’t stand the heat,” he said.

Asked how much he cared about American football, Ferrey said, “Not much.”

Andrew Bromage, 38, was visiting all the way from Liverpool, England. He’s a big Soul Asylum fan, and was able to catch them last night. He’s been visiting Minnesota regularly over the last decade, and always stops at Brit’s to catch a game.

“It’s like my second home, he said, adding that he’s enjoyed seeing Minneapolis getting media attention from around the world ahead of the Super Bowl, and that the area has done a “superb job” hosting, leaning into the cold weather.

“It’s really great that Minneapolis is getting international attention,” he said.

Jimmy Fallon visits with fans and does some taping for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

But football fans of the American variety also patronized Brit’s — and loyal ones at that. Gary McLaughlin and his sons Jason and Shaun, along with their friends were on a bar hop toward the stadium, which they described as “pregaming and“indoor tailgating.”

The McLaughlins piled into a Ford Explorer, put a twin mattress in back and took shifts driving on the 18-hour trip from Philly to Minneapolis. “It was a no-brainer. The Eagles were going,” McLaughlin, 59, said.

The avid tailgaters confirmed that the scene of tailgaters dancing, then quickly fighting, from the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook” mostly captured the idea and spirit of Eagles fans.

“When everybody can no longer feel feelings, we go into the game,” Jason McLaughlin said. The group stressed how impressed they’ve been with the pervasive friendliness up in this neck of the woods. Shaun McLaughlin said he especially appreciated the skyways. “We probably walked two miles yesterday — all indoors.”

Nigell Spill wouldn’t let a little cold weather interrupt his streak.

He’s been to more Super Bowls than Tom Brady — 36, in fact, including the past 34 games. His consecutive streak started in 1985, when he and a friend decided to head up the game in San Francisco without tickets, just to see what they could find. Long story short, he said, they scored “really nice seats.”

They swapped them for some so-so seats in exchange for cash and a limo ride. After the game, the limo was gone and they had to hitchhike 40 miles back to their car.

“I said to my buddy, ‘I’m never doing this again. This is the last time.’ I would not do something like that again.”

Next year was New Orleans, and a friend called to say two of his friends had just cancelled on a suite in the French Quarter. He wanted to know if Spill knew anyone who wanted to go.

“I looked at my buddy and said ‘OK, I’ll do it again.’”

Then he went the next year, in Los Angeles, and the next year, in San Diego. That made four in a row.

“All of the sudden it became an obsession and here I am, four years later.”

Spill, a lifelong Patriots fan, said his favorite Super Bowl is a no-brainer.

“I think you know the answer to that,” he said, referring to the Patriots’ miraculous 34-28 comeback win last year over the Atlanta Falcons. “It’s gonna be hard to top that but a victory today would be nice.”

Skyrocketing ticket prices have made in tougher to keep the streak alive. But, Spill, who runs a sports memorabilia business in LA, has a connect, from whom he buys tickets at face value. “When I first started, if you paid $200 per ticket, you were paying 2-3 times face value.”

Staff writers Beena Raghavendran and Adam Belz contributed to this report. James Walsh • 651-925-5041