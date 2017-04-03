Starting on this misty Monday morning, fans of Prince are being allowed to display items on a new tribute fence near the main entrance to Paisley Park as the first anniversary of the famed Minnesota musician’s death draws near.

At Prince’s studio complex in Chanhassen, chain-link fencing is up and covered with purple fabric. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Monday and next Monday, fans can drive into Paisley Park and place a memento on the fence. There is no entrance fee. People paying for Paisley Park museum tours on other dates can do the same.

Visitors can pose for a photo — taken by a Paisley staffer — before placing their items on the fence. The images will be posted on Paisley Park’s Facebook page.

Upon Prince’s drug overdose death at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016, the complex’s permanent fence around the grounds drew fans from all over the world who paid their respects by leaving photos, paintings, signs, flowers and other items.

About a month later, the trust handling Prince’s estate at the time ordered the mementos removed, but some of them are displayed inside as museum exhibits.

The fence will remain up until April 20, and the items left will be preserved by museum staff.

Also as part of marking Prince’s death, there will be live concerts, panel discussions and tours of Prince’s studio complex from April 20 to 23 at Paisley Park.