– One by one, they took the stage and told their stories. A man in his 80s, leaning on a cane. A teenage girl. A retired farmer. “Times were good for farmers in west-central Minnesota in the 1940s,” Ed Huseby began his tale about a tractor that went rogue. In the audience, residents laughed, cheered and, after one man described how lung cancer cut short his wife’s life, cried. They were gathered for a Sunday afternoon “story show,” organized by the owner of the Flyleaf Book Shop. The one-page program didn’t mention funding from the Legacy Amendment. But like all shows onstage at the Little Theatre — and most arts events in this small but growing city two hours west of Minneapolis — that money played a key role. Legacy funding cuts the cost of renting the theater to $100. It pays the part-time salary of the manager who greeted audience members and pulled closed the curtains. Soon, it’ll fund a new projector and screen. “Community theaters, we can’t operate without that kind of help,” said Ginny Lief, vice president of the Little Theatre’s board. “Without it, we basically would have to fold.” New London, like small cities across Minnesota, has felt the influx of dollars from the Legacy Amendment, passed a decade ago. Since 2009, Legacy funding has provided more than $440 million to historical, artistic and cultural projects and events, with about $200 million going specifically to artists and arts organizations across the state. In 2009, before that funding began, Minnesota ranked ninth in the nation for per capita public funding for the arts. Today, it ranks first. The state spends about $6 per person on the arts, according to the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, pulling well ahead of states such as Hawaii and New York. WHERE LEGACY FUNDING GOES In millions of dollars, since fiscal 2010 Parks & Trails Fund $317.7 Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund $441.9 Outdoor Heritage Fund $741.1 Clean Water Fund $759.6 Source: MN State Legislature The impact is clearest, leaders and artists say, in outstate Minnesota, where grants have boosted artists’ projects and rooted fledgling organizations. “It’s been a huge boon to the rural economy,” said Aaron Spangler, a nationally known sculptor who lives and works in Park Rapids, Minn. “You can see the difference. A few thousand bucks in a rural area means a lot … where you wouldn’t necessarily feel that dent in the Twin Cities.” Legacy dollars helped fund more than 18,000 grants — ranging from a few hundred dollars to hundreds of thousands — to artists and arts organizations between fiscal years 2010 and 2017. (Spangler himself nabbed a $10,000 grant in 2011.) The Minnesota State Arts Board receives and disperses almost half of the sales tax revenue that flows to the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. (Minnesota Historical Society and others get funding directly.) “In the Twin Cities, there’s a pretty established arts infrastructure,” said Sue Gens, executive director of the Minnesota State Arts Board. Now Legacy grants are helping build that in communities across the state, she said: “If that’s one of the things that Legacy does, that’s fabulous.”

Bill Gossman is mayor of New London and a potter – a mix that gives him insight into how arts can build community. Legacy funding has helped spur the town’s revival.

‘The life of a town’ In New London, pop. 1,355, such grants have funded a summer music festival. A 10-foot-tall sculpture that stands near the Middle Fork Crow River. And a wood-fired kiln in Bill Gossman’s backyard. Gossman is a potter, one who whistles while he digs his thumbs into a piece of porcelain clay. He’s also the mayor. “A harmonica playing, pottery creating mayor with a mustache like Water Days cotton candy,” as the bookstore’s owner, Heather Westberg King, described him in an essay. In 2010, Gossman won a $7,000 Legacy grant to add a large new chamber onto his kiln, which is fueled by firewood, giving his pots, vases and vessels an earthy glow. Last month, as they do each year, potters from across the state trekked to Gossman’s place. They drank coffee, chopped wood and packed the massive chamber with hundreds of their pieces. TOP 10 NONPROFIT RECIPIENTS From fiscal 2010 to 2017, nonprofits received 70 percent of funds from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Minnesota Historical Society $42.6 million Minnesota Public Television $6.2 Guthrie Theater $5.3 Minnesota Orchestra $4.8 Walker Art Center $3.9 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts $3.6 MacPhail Center for Music $3.2 Hennepin Theatre Trust $2.9 Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) $2.6 Minnesota Children's Museum $2.6 Source: Legislative Coordinating Commission Having a potter for a mayor matters, residents said, because he understands how the arts can support individuals, build community and fill storefronts. When Gossman took office in 2008 “everything was going down the toilet,” he said. The recession had weakened a local economy in flux with the consolidation of family farms. The grocery store had closed, and the hardware store was about to. For-sale signs hung in Main Street windows. Today, not a single empty storefront remains. Galleries and gift stores line the compact downtown. On a recent Sunday, a sign outside Goat Ridge Brewing Co. advertised brews and “pickin.’ ” Inside, a handful of musicians sitting in a circle played a Tom Petty tune on banjo and guitar. “There’s a rising awareness of the benefits of investing in the arts and culture, even in the smallest towns,” said Sheila Smith, executive director of Minnesota Citizens for the Arts. “People want … amenities to draw young people, especially in places where they’re losing people to the big cities. “Having a vibrant arts and culture community contributes to the life of a town.” Last year, Smith’s advocacy group published a report titled “Creative Minnesota” that showed that attendance at arts and culture organizations has swelled since the Legacy Amendment’s passage — from 14.5 million in 2006 to 22 million in 2017. The economic effect of those arts groups grew 65 percent over that time, the report argues. Those numbers come with a caveat: The organization has gotten better at finding and counting arts groups. More arts organizations mean better businesses, new studies suggest. The National Endowment for the Arts found in a November survey that businesses in rural counties with two or more performing arts organizations were 50 percent more likely to be innovators than businesses elsewhere. If a county claims four or more arts organizations, that rises to as high as 85 percent. But rural arts groups face challenges: Nearly a third of their visitors travel “beyond a reasonable distance” to visit.

Bob Cushman was among New London, Minn., residents outside the Little Theatre, which hosts the popular ‘story shows’ series that helps connect the community.