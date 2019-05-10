Old-school hip-hop is apparently becoming a winning bet at Twin Cities area casinos.

After a sold-out Snoop Dogg concert at Treasure Island’s showroom last month and a hotly anticipated June 30 show by the Roots at Mystic Lake, now comes word of the Art of Rap Festival landing June 15 at Treasure Island’s new amphitheater with co-headliners 50 Cent and Ice-T.

The Saturday night outdoor bash will also offer an all-star cast of fellow hip-hop pioneers, including Slick Rick, Too $hort, Biz Markie, EPMD, Das EFX, JJ Fad and Suga Free. Tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster and are priced $46.50-$115 for reserved seats or $32 for the general-admission lawn area.

Treasure Island upped its bet against Mystic Lake for concerts last summer and installed its permanent amphitheater to a relatively positive response, but most of the shows there so far have been by classic-rock and country acts.

While he’s been producing Starz TV shows in recent years and hasn’t dropped a new album in almost five years, 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has kept up appearances off and on as a touring rapper. Ice-T (Tracy Marrow) has been kept even busier as a TV actor, most prominently on “Law & Order: SVU,” but his appearance at last year's Soundset festival proved he’s still a killer live performer.

Ice-T is the co-creator of the Art of Rap Festival, which has been going on for five years now and is named after the 2012 documentary "Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap" (also co-produced by Ice-T).