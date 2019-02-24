Hannah Spaulding had 25 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday to lead St. Thomas to a 73-54 victory over Augsburg in the championship game of the MIAC women’s tournament in St. Paul.

St. Thomas won its eighth straight conference tournament title and with that receives an automatic bid for the NCAA Division III tournament. The complete field will be announced on Monday.

Tamira McLemore led Augsburg with 19 points.

Augsburg played at St. John’s on Saturday night in the men’s title game.

UMAC championships

Second-seeded Bethany Lutheran College won the program’s first UMAC women’s tournament title with a 55-54 victory over top-seeded Wisconsin-Superior. The Vikings trailed by nine points entering the fourth quarter.

In the men’s final, Northwestern defeated St. Scholastica 92-89 in St. Paul.

NSIC regular season ends

The Concordia (St. Paul) women clinched the South Division title with an 88-65 road victory over Upper Iowa on the final day of the regular season Saturday afternoon.

Senior Anna Schmitt had 20 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer. Schmitt is 10 points away from 2,000.

Minnesota State Moorhead (23-5, 19-3) clinched the NSIC’s overall regular-season title with a 63-58 win over host Mary.

In men’s play, Minnesota State Mankato (18-10, 14-8) lost its regular-season finale at Winona State 84-56 but still claimed a share of the South Division championship and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

News services