Want to share info with the Star Tribune? How to do it securely
We respect the desire of some tipsters to remain anonymous, and have put in place ways to contact reporters and editors to ensure the communication will be private and secure.
Stage & Arts
The 10-foot steel crocodile gone missing in St. Cloud art heist has been found
A crocodile sculpture installed in downtown St. Cloud says "See you later, alligator."
Local
The Latest: Stillwater program up in air after guard's death
The Latest on security at a Minnesota prison following the killing of a guard (all times local):
Minneapolis
Stillwater prison building where officer was killed will be closed
Shutting the industry building where the corrections officer was killed is one of a number changes the state prison system plans to make in the wake of the slaying.
Local
Officer's body escorted to funeral home
A couple dozen police officers on motorcycles are leading a procession that's taking the body of a fallen Milwaukee officer from the medical examiner's office to a suburban funeral home.