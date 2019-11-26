If the Gophers defeat Wisconsin, will that clinch at least a Rose Bowl berth for Minnesota, with a trip to the College Football Playoff still in the cards?

Basically, yes. But it’s not official. To track the probability, pay attention to the CFP rankings, with the next edition coming Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Axe winner advances to the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 2 Ohio State. If Minnesota defeats Wisconsin and Ohio State, it’ll have a very strong case to make the four-team Playoff. The CFP semifinal games this year are Dec. 28, at the Peach Bowl (Atlanta) and Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.).

But, strange as it might sound, we keep hearing from Gophers fans who are more focused on bringing the team back to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1962.

Since the Rose Bowl is not part of the CFP this year, it will feature the traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup. If the Big Ten champion gets selected to the CFP, the Rose Bowl must select another Big Ten team (same for Pac-12).

Rose Bowl guidelines say the bowl “will traditionally select the next-highest CFP-ranked team from that conference. There is, however, a caveat.”

Here’s that caveat:

“If the next-highest ranked team is in a ‘cluster’ of teams, meaning there is another team or teams from the same conference ranked within several spots of each other, the Tournament of Roses will select the team from that cluster that will result in the best possible matchup for the Rose Bowl Game,” Rose Bowl chair Scott Jenkins said in statement.

But the long drought for Gophers fans plays in their favor.

“In a cluster situation,” the Rose Bowl’s website says, the bowl “will take into account factors, in no particular order, such as: the last time a team played in the Rose Bowl Game, head-to-head results, regular season schedule, overall record, opponents played, past playoff or bowl appearances and performance, and historical matchups.”

Gophers fans have waited 47 seasons for a Pasadena trip. Penn State was there in 2016, Michigan 2016. Wisconsin has been there five times in the past 20 years, most recently 2013.

Even if the Gophers lose to Wisconsin, Minnesota’s Rose Bowl dreams aren’t dashed. But it would get even more complicated.

The Gophers are No. 10 in the CFP rankings and should move to No. 8 on Tuesday since two teams ahead of them lost — Oregon and Penn State.

Here are last week’s rankings:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Penn State

9. Oklahoma

10. Gophers

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Baylor

15. Auburn

* Staff writer Randy Johnson contributed to this report.