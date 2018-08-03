A 59-year-old Apple Valley man was killed Thursday when the pickup he was driving ran off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment in Eagan.
Thomas R. Niederer, who was not wearing a seat belt, died after being ejected from the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. His passenger, Robert T. Niederer, 26, also of Apple Valley, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with noncritical injuries. The younger Niederer was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The crash happened just after noon on southbound Hwy. 77 at Hwy. 13, the patrol said.
STAFF REPORT
