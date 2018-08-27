A federal appeals panel last week upheld a judge's ruling that a Minneapolis police officer violated a woman's rights during a 2013 arrest, writing that his own incorrect assumption that she attacked him could have been cleared up with "any minimal amount of investigation.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit found that Officer Robert Heiple had no grounds for arresting Catrina Johnson after wrongly assumed that she had kicked him — when, in fact, he had suffered a "rupture or sprain." Attorneys for Heiple and the City of Minneapolis argued that he was reacting to a volatile situation.

Johnson's Minneapolis-based attorney, Peter Nickitas, praised the panel's decision, which was delivered Friday. The decision means Johnson's lawsuit against the city can proceed.

"It's a case that says simply the officer should've known it's been against the law for nearly 20 years to arrest someone without a warrant when he hasn't actually seen anything," he said, pointing to the 1999 Kuehl v. Burtis precedent. In that case, the Eighth Circuit found that a South Dakota police officer's actions were not protected when he "ignored plainly exculpatory evidence" and arrested a boutique employee without probable cause.

Police officials on Monday didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Johnson sued Heiple and the city in 2015 over an incident two years prior in which she called police to report her son assaulted her. Court filings show that Heiple and another officer had just handcuffed Johnson's son when Heiple felt sharp pain like an "explosion" in his right calf. Turning back toward Johnson, who was watching the ordeal in her bathrobe and slippers, he asked her twice whether she had kicked him. Even though she and a witness denied it, Heiple arrested her, according court filings.

"In the end, there is one factor which cuts decisively against arguable probable cause: Officer Heiple did not observe Johnson committing a criminal act — and nobody told him that Johnson did either," the unanimous decision read.

After spending four hours in a hospital emergency room, complaining of back and arm pain, Johnson was booked into the county jail on suspicion of obstructing the legal process and fourth-degree assault. She was released several days later without being charged.

Her suit seeks $75,000 in damages.

The 16-page ruling affirms a decision made last April by U.S. District Dudge John Tunheim, who wrote that while Heiple may have believed in the moment that Johnson kicked him, "any minimal amount of investigation" would have revealed that she hadn't.

"In addition, nothing in the record indicates that Johnson — a 5 foot, 4 inch disabled woman weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a slip and soft shoes — had her cane during the incident, making Johnson's ability to kick Officer Heiple with sufficient force as to cause 'explosive pain' improbable," Tunheim wrote at the time.

Oral arguments before the appeals panel took place on May 15.

The city attorney's office said, through a spokesman, that it was reviewing the decision without offering further comment.

In filings, Heipel's lawyers argued that his actions were protected by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that protects cops from being sued for actions they perform on the job, because the officer was concerned with "Johnson's emotional state and her undetermined position behind" him, according to the decision.

But ultimately, the panel sided with the earlier decision that Johnson could sue the officer for civil damages.

The city can appeal the panel's decision.