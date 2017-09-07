Under legal attack by a coalition of tenants and the city of Minneapolis, controversial landlord Stephen Frenz disclosed this week in court that he has sold all the apartment buildings under his control.

The sale, which could include more than 40 apartment buildings, has touched off another major legal confrontation.

Pro bono tenant lawyers with Faegre Baker Daniels asked the Hennepin County District Court in a new lawsuit filed this week to either void the sale of 17 of the sold properties, or alternatively, place them in receivership or put them under control of the court.

They indicated they will seek to block the sale of other properties as they get more information about them. The suit alleges Frenz is committing fraud by transferring his properties to avoid paying out tens of million dollars from an earlier class-action suit, recently certified by the district court.

“We’re concerned that the sales [of the properties] are designed to deprive tenants of the damages they are due,” said Michael Cockson, a Faegre lawyer.

Frenz has more than 60 apartment buildings, but 17 have been recently wrested from him by lenders who have begun foreclosure proceedings against him. That left him with approximately 45 properties, all of which may have been sold, based on Frenz’s testimony.

Frenz refused to respond to a reporter’s question about the sale on Thursday. His attorney, Douglass Turner, declined to comment.

Frenz sought through the hearing to reverse a recommendation by the city’s regulatory services decision to revoke his rental licences on all his properties.

Frenz is accused by the city of secretly sharing ownership of his rental properties with landlord Spiros Zorbalas, who was banned by the council in 2011 from holding rental licenses for five years. The ban was initiated after the city revoked licenses on three of his apartment buildings.

Frenz told the city that he bought the buildings from Zorbalas, and that Zorbalas no longer had a financial interest. But records, first revealed during a housing court case brought last year by Faegre on behalf of tenants, disclosed that that Zorbalas and Frenz created new corporate entities that have ownership of the buildings. In some of them Zorbalas had 80 percent ownership.

“This represents an unprecedented and elaborate fraud against the city,” said Lindsey Middlecamp, an assistant city attorney, in opening remarks on Wednesday.

Turner, Frenz’s attorney, called the allegations “repeated misrepresentations by the city,” and accusing it “of a continuation of a smear campaign” against Frenz.

Turner argued that Frenz had complete power over operation of the buildings, free of control by Zorbalas, and Zorbalas’ ownership interest in the properties was irrelevant. Frenz said the lines of control are spelled out in an operating agreement between Frenz and Zorbalas that Turner has declined to make public.

However, in a court memorandum, Judge Mary Vasaly indicated Zorbalas retained significant financial controls.

Seventeen of Frenz’s current buildings recently went into receivership after financial lenders concluded Frenz failed to disclose to them that Zorbalas remained an owner.

The first class action suit by Faegre alleges that his tenants, that number more than 1,000, faced a history of neglect under Frenz, including vermin, pest infested apartments and a lack of repairs.

In the new class-action suit, the same lawyers claim that Frenz’s corporate entities and the companies that bought his buildings have violated state law by transferring the ownership of the properties to defraud tenants who sued him. The suit argues it is a way for Frenz to avoid paying damages if he loses the first class action suit. Earlier, tenant attorney Cockson indicated the payout to the tenants, much of it in the form of rent reimbursement, could total $20 million.

The hearing adjourned Thursday without testimony from Zorbalas, who flew to Florida — where he now lives and owns rental properties — because of Hurricane Irma. The hearing resumes Tuesday.Zorbalas is expected to testify by Skype or telephone hookup.

After testimony concludes, hearing officer Danielle Mercurio has 30 days to issue a decision on whether to uphold the revocation orders, which will be forwarded to the City Council for a final decision.

Prosecutor Middlecamp disclosed at the hearing a 2014 e-mail exchange in which Frenz, responding to inquiries by Ninth Ward City Council member Alondra Cano, wrote that his properties were acquired in 2012, “from one of the most infamous landlords in the Minneapolis history.” He forwarded the e-mail exchange to Zorbalas, who wrote back, “Good e-mail ... Thanks partner.”

Twitter: @randyfurst