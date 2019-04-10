The next slam dunk for the Twin Cities, now that the Final Four basketball hoopla has come and gone, is snow — and possibly, a lot of it.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast is certain about at least one thing: It’s not certain exactly how much snow the metro area will get starting early Thursday and stretching into Friday afternoon.

“Mixed precipitation” is expected, the weather service said, offering up its first explanation as to why it is saying snow accumulations could range from 2 to 8 inches. Among annoying side dishes in the forecast are freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions, and winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.

“Travel could be very difficult,” reads a winter weather advisory from the NWS offices in Chanhassen. “The hazardous conditions could impact the [Thursday] morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

Communities elsewhere in Minnesota and Wisconsin are bracing for much deeper snow starting as soon as Wednesday. The weather service is calling for nearly 2 feet of snow in the western Minnesota city of Madison, 19 inches to the north in Alexandria and 16 inches in the Brainerd lakes area, with wind speeds approaching 50 mph.

South and east of the Twin Cities, however, a mere handful of inches is in the forecast.

This scene in Minneapolis from last year could make a return this week to some degree.

Now for the asterisk from the NWS: “Minor variations in the storm track could lead to significant changes in the precipitation type, snowfall accumulations and impact.”

It was last April — yes, technically the first full week of spring — when 15.8 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities. Two of the Top 10 April snowstorms in the Twin Cities in the past 128 years came in 2018.

At the beginning of April last year, the metro area received 9 inches of snow. That was followed only a few weeks later by a massive storm that hammered the state and disrupted countless plans for a mid-April Saturday.