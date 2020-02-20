Gophers coach Richard Pitino was so disgusted with his team’s performance to blow a late lead over the weekend against Iowa, he decided for the first time this season not to watch the game film the next day.

Instead, Pitino thought he would limit the embarrassment of seeing those mistakes again.

That didn’t keep the one of the most emotional losses of the year from carrying over to another disappointing effort Wednesday night in Minnesota’s 68-56 loss to Indiana at Williams Arena.

Pitino was still clinging to hope that the Gophers (12-13, 6-9) could make a run similar to last season to get back into the NCAA tournament mix in the final stretch of the regular season.

Only one team left the Barn on Wednesday with a realistic chance at still getting into the Big Dance.

The Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8), who ended the game on a 17-6 run, got 27 points and 16 rebounds from freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis to win for only the second time on the road this season.

Minnesota Gophers center Daniel Oturu (25) posted up Indiana Hoosiers forward De'Ron Davis (20) in the first half .

Jackson-Davis scored 15 of his team’s 17 points during a stretch in the second half, including on a 15-foot jumper to put Indiana ahead 57-51 with 4:34 to play.

On the previous possession, the Gophers saw their star big man called for an offensive foul when Daniel Oturu tried backing down Jackson-Davis with no avail.

Oturu, who finished with just 11 point on 5-for-14 shooting with 14 rebounds, was limited offensively on a night when Minnesota needed its best player to come up with a bounce-back performance from Sunday’s 58-55 loss against the Hawkeyes.

That night, the 6-foot-10 Woodbury product missed the first of two potential free throws to tie the game with 3.5 seconds left.

Missed free throws continued to haunt the Gophers in their third straight loss Wednesday. They were just 10-for-19 from the foul line with a few minutes left in the game.

Former Armstrong standout Race Thompson, the son of U football legend Darrell Thompson, gave the Hoosiers a huge lift off the bench. Thompson’s three-point play extended the Gophers’ deficit to 60-54 while also giving Oturu a fourth foul with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. He nearly finished with a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Payton Willis led the Gophers to a fast start with seven of his nine first-half points in the first five minutes to give them a 18-10 lead. Willis gave his team a lift in the 18-point win vs. Wisconsin earlier in the month with a career-high 21 points.

Just when it seemed like the Gophers were ready to pull away with a 10-point lead on Isaiah Ihnen’s long jumper, the Hoosiers held them scoreless from the field for nearly five minutes. Minnesota barely hung onto a 31-28 halftime advantage.

The Gophers hadn’t lost more than two straight games before Wednesday since a three-game losing streak in early November in nonconference play.

The Hoosiers had back-to-back wins twice in conference play, but they fell to the bottom of the standings after four straight losses from late January until just last week. They entered Wednesday just 1-6 in road games (only win was at Nebraska). In those road losses, Indiana averaged just 57.7 points and average margin of defeat was 15.5 points per game.