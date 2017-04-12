Seven years after debuting the popular Angry Catfish Bicycle and Coffee Bar, owner Josh Klauck (pictured below) is opening a new cafe in Minneapolis later this spring.

Northern Coffeeworks, a Minnesota-themed coffee house, will have a small kitchen and a retail component when it opens in late May or early June in the former Big Brain Comics location at 1027 Washington Av. S.

The new spot will feature plenty of nods to Angry Catfish. Klauck and director of operations Kevin Burk will still serve coffee from Chicago’s Intelligentsia and pastries from local bakery Patisserie 46, and boast bike-inspired decor — with some notable changes.

An expanded tea menu will include matcha and other flavors. It will also have a draft system to make nitro iced coffee and sparkling iced teas. There also are plans to add house-made sodas and sparkling lemonades and well as beer and draft wines in the future. A small, brunch-focused menu will include sandwiches, waffles and salads, among other fare.

Northern Coffeeworks will also include a small store with items like wool socks, wool caps and camp stoves, another nod to the woodsy vibe that Klauck and Burk are trying to create. Although this cafe won’t include a bicycle shop like Angry Catfish does, there will be some bike-themed decor, courtesy of Klauck’s bike business Northern Frameworks, nature-inspired mosaics and custom furniture from Concrete Pig.

“We’re trying to create an atmosphere that reflects that of our home state of Minnesota,” Burk said. “People here really love the outdoors. And we’re really excited to be adding another option where you can go to get really great coffee and food.”