If he was one of those Minnesota United players knocking loudly, then the gate swung wide for forward Angelo Rodriguez in Saturday’s physical 2-1 victory over New York City F.C. at chilly TCF Bank Stadium.

Rodriguez scored two first-half goals in his return to a starter’s spot after two games away there because of an injured calf, on a night teammate Romario Ibarra didn’t play because of a hurting hamstring.

Ibarra was injured while scoring his second goal in a 3-2 home victory over Portland a week earlier and was replaced in that game’s 39th minute by Rodriguez, who was deemed not quite ready to return to the starting lineup that night.

He certainly was this Saturday night.

Rodriquez scored his second and third goals in his last three games -- and as a Loon since he signed with them in July as its second-ever Designated Player. He did so on a night when they won at home for the 11th time this season and kept their playoff aspirations alive.

After last week’s victory, United coach Adrian Heath said at least a couple players been rapping on his door, telling him they should be on the pitch.

Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Ibarra made an assist to forward Angelo Rodriguez for a goal in the first half

– to a starting spot because of suspensions to midfielders Fernando Bob and Maximiano and Ibarra’s injury.

On Friday, Heath called Rodriguez “disappointed” he didn’t start against the Timbers because of his injury, particularly after he had scored his first goal with the Loons at D.C. United two games before that.

“We expect a big performance from him if needed,” Heath said.

Rodriquez met expectations.

The Loons carried on where they left the Portland game, this time with Rodriguez playing Ibarra’s role by scoring those two first-half goals. This time, they didn’t give back two second-half goals after they had after they built a 3-0 lead by halftime against Portland.

Instead, they kept NYC FC scoreless until after the 90th minute on the game’s way to five extra minutes of injury time.

This time, it was Rodriguez who scored twice, aided by both Darwin Quintero and Miguel Ibarra as well as NYC FC defender Ben Sweat before he was subbed out in the 78th minute.

Quintero helped create Rodriguez’s opening goal in the 20th minute after used his strength to hold off with the ball a New York defender before he played it ahead to Miguel Ibarra on the run deep on the right side. Rodriguez headed home Miguel Ibarra’s deft crossing pass.

Sixteen minutes later, the Loons pressured Sweat into playing the ball back 20 yards toward goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

The ball never reached Johnson, not after Rodriguez won a race to it first, stepped around Johnson and easily put it into an utterly wide-open goal.

Inserted into starting lineup alongside Rasmus Schuller as a defensive midfielder, Collen Warner was ejected in the 76th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the game after he took out the legs of Eloi Amagat while attempting a tackle. The Loons played the rest of the game with 10 men.

• United midfielder Harrison Heath made his home debut when he substituted in late in the game.