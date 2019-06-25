Andersen Corp.'s window and door replacement business is planning yet another expansion in Cottage Grove — this time a $35 million warehouse/office project, company officials said.

The expansion, which still requires state approval, is expected to create 125 jobs in three years, most averaging $16.15 an hour.

With this expansion, the Bayport-based Andersen has announced more than $200 million worth of improvements in the past four years.

If it is approved, a 350,000-square-foot warehouse/office will be built by Opus Development Co. on 28 acres of land the city is calling the Glengrove Industrial Park addition. The plan also calls for 450 employee parking spaces and 145 spots for trucks and trailers.

"We are seeing great customer demand. And if everything is approved, this will allow us to grow our business," said Andersen spokeswoman Eliza Chlebeck.

The proposed construction site is adjacent to the company's existing 351,000-square foot Renewal By Andersen factory that sits on 30 acres of land at Jamaica Avenue and 100th Street South. Andersen expanded that factory by a third in 2015.

Now it's time to expand again, company officials said Monday, because of increasing demand for the company's replacement window and door products that sell under the Renewal By Andersen brand name.

Matt Wolf, economic development specialist for the city of Cottage Grove, said that if all the plans are approved, the new building will let Andersen relocate its warehousing into the new space to free up more space for manufacturing in the current facility.

"It's absolutely awesome to have them here and see them expanding," Wolf said.

Renewal by Andersen is not the only firm expanding in the business park. Werner Electric, Up North Plastics and Modern Automotive Performance also recently expanded or are in the process.

Andersen officials said they are excited to be able to expand again so soon.

Andersen applied for an $800,000 Minnesota Job Creation grant and $450,000 from the Minnesota Investment Fund, both programs of the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. The department has scheduled a July 8 hearing on the grants, Chlebeck said.

The Cottage Grove City Council adopted resolutions last week supporting Andersen's grant requests.

The council also approved several variance requests for property setbacks, scaled-down tree planting and rule changes surrounding loading dock placement, Wolf said. With the city's work largely done, all eyes are waiting on the state, he said.

Wolf said Andersen has made it clear the company needs the state grants in order to move forward with the project. If the state approves the grant requests, remaining development plans could potentially move swiftly.

Andersen Corp. has 8,000 employees in North America and Europe, including operations in Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Cottage Grove and North Branch.

Andersen spent $40 million expanding its window extrusion factory in Bayport last year. It spent $45 million expanding its North Branch and Cottage Grove factories. And it also announced last year it would be building a $105 million plant in Arizona.