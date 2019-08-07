– Standing before a barn festooned with a giant American flag, Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched a major presidential campaign swing through Iowa Wednesday by unveiling a new proposal to revitalize rural America and the farm economy.

The Minnesota senator's campaign said the rural "heartland" initiative is intended to help bridge America's urban-rural divide with a host of proposals geared for farmers and other rural residents.

"I come at this with a simple premise: kids that grow up in rural America should be able to live in rural America," Klobuchar said. "That's a good way to begin how we think about all of this."

Klobuchar's plan would expand farm subsidies to offset lower commodity prices, aim a host of safety net programs at small and beginning farmers, and work to connect all U.S. households to broadband internet. She also promised to make major investments in rural infrastructure and transportation, strengthen antitrust efforts against agricultural consolidation, bolster rural hospitals, expand rural rental assistance and housing supply, boost rural child care, and promote homegrown energy and conservation.

Facing an rural gathering on the edge of a suburb of Des Moines, Klobuchar also steered into talk about gun control. Acknowledging the weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, she renewed calls for universal background checks and longer waiting periods for gun purchases.

"It's important that we talk about this not only in urban areas," Klobuchar said. She said none of the gun control measures she supports would be detrimental to hunters.

Klobuchar used the rural policy announcement to kick off four days of campaigning in Iowa for the Democratic nomination. The state's first-in-the-nation caucus — held next year on February 3 — makes it a major focus of presidential campaigns every four years. As a senator from neighboring Minnesota, Klobuchar is banking that a strong showing here could help launch her into contention for the nomination.

Despite her focus on Iowa, where she's got a team of paid campaign staffers, Klobuchar to date has remained in low single digits in Iowa polls. Her trip to Iowa this week will be her longest stretch of time spent in the state so far, with more than two dozen stops planned between Wednesday and Saturday in 20 Iowa counties.

The visit culminates on Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, where Klobuchar will speak and later serve as "Celebrity Chef" at the Pork Producer tent.