Two Amtrak trains carrying hundreds of travelers that were stopped in central Wisconsin due to massive flooding and track damage are back on the move.

After being stalled for nearly a day, one eastbound Empire Builder heading to Chicago and a westbound train heading to Seattle resumed their journeys about 12:30 p.m., a railroad spokesman said.

Rising water from copious rains that hit Monday night into Tuesday forced the eastbound train with 218 passengers on board to stop outside of Tomah around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. A westbound train with 267 passengers on board was stalled near Portage around 7:30 p.m., said spokesman Marc Magliari.

Trains began rolling after Canadian Pacific Railroad made repairs to tracks that it owns but are used by Amtrak. The eastbound train was running more than 18 hours behind schedule and the westbound train was more than 22 hours late.

Passengers were joyful to be moving again. "In the dining car, we all let out a loud clap," said passenger Wyatt Johnston, 37, who was headed home to Rochester, Minn.