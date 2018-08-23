Address: 3001 E. Lake St.

Type: Affordable senior housing

Units: 44

Cost: $10.8 million

Developer: Alliance Housing Inc.

Architect: Cermak Rhoades Architects

Details: A Sept. 13 groundbreaking is scheduled for Minnehaha Commons, a 44-unit building targeted to low-income, single adults aged 55 or older who may have been denied access to other quarters due to their housing, credit or criminal histories.

Developed by the nonprofit Alliance Housing Inc., the three-story, $10.8 million building was financed with state, Met Council, Hennepin County and city support, including an allocation of 4 percent investor tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Private backing came from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, the Twin Cities Local Initiatives Support Corp., Thrivent Corp. and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.

The site at 3001 E. Lake St. is a vacant lot that once held McMahon’s Pub and upper-level apartments. That structure burned in a deadly 2010 fire in which six people died. Alliance Housing purchased the property in 2016 for $290,000, according to Hennepin County records.

Ten of the Minnehaha Commons’ units will be set aside for tenants who have experienced long-term homelessness. At least half of the residents will be served by optional services from Touchstone Mental Health.

General contractors Watson-Forsberg and TRI Construction are expected to complete the project by September 2019.