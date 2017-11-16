Gallery: Small dogs - also make great purse accessories - as seen on the Nicollet mall, Monday, 12/07/15.

Gallery: A statue of Mary Tyler Moore, the actress recipient of Emmys, Golden Globe awards and People's Choice Awards, at Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, Jan. 30, 2006.

Gallery: Jenna Cameron and Derek Ritchison snuggled for an hour in below freezing temps to protest animal cruelty on 11th and Nicollet Mall in Downtown Minneapolis Monday, Feb.11, 2013.

Gallery: Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis seen from a skyway between Dayton's and the IDS building. The view is south or southwest, from 8th Street intersection toward Orchestra Hall, June 24, 1993.

Gallery: The area from Ninth Street to Washington Avenue looks entirely new, with several bus shelters constructed, some trees installed, and the graceful shape of the mall apparent, though not all is completed. The view here is looking northeast along Nicollet Mall. Albert's is on 8th Street. File photo courtesy of Padilla, Sarjeant, Sullivan & Speer, Inc., for the Downtown Council of Minneapolis, February, 1967.

Gallery: Donaldson's department store, as seen from Sixth Street and Nicollet Avenue South (now Nicollet Mall) in Minneapolis. Donaldson's extends (right side of photo) down Nicollet to Seventh Street.

Gallery: J.C. Penny Co. department store, Sixth Street and Nicollet Avenue South (now Nicollet Mall). Side of building which states J.C. PENNY CO. faces Nicollet Avenue.

Gallery: Dayton's department store, Seventh Street and Nicollet Avenue South (now Nicollet Mall), in Minneapolis. Radisson Hotel is shown at right, on Seventh Street.

Gallery: The Nicollet Mall between 10th and Grant Sts., originally scheduled for completion late this fall, is behind schedule because of construction strikes and wet weather. Work may be finished in the spring if there is a long, dry fall. The mall is open to foot traffic. This picture was taken looking south from 10th St. September 3, 1981

Gallery: Before "Iggy" the iguana made of railroad spikes reached his destination at the new Science Museum he was toured around the Twin Cities on a flatbed semi. Here, he attracts the attention of people on the Nicollet Mall, 10/27/199.

Gallery: Tupac Hall 7, played in the snow as he waited for the bus with is parents along the Nicollet Mall Monday December 30, 2013 in Minnesota ,MN.

Gallery: The Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade down the Nicollet Mall. -- Mike and five-year-old Nick Miller (hidden behind the horse's head) drove the horse and carriage carrying Minneapolis St. Patrick's Day Association President Sean and Judy Clerkin.

Gallery: The Macy's window display on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. This is the first Christmas shopping season after Marshall Fields' was renamed Macy's, December 12, 2006.

Gallery: The annual Holidazzle parade, nightly thru Dec. 23, and then again Dec. 26-30. The parade started at 12th St. and went down the Nicollet Mall, ending at 4th st.and featuring a Wizard of Oz float with a hot-air balloon -- This year's addition to the annual Holidazzle Parade is a Wizard of Oz Float featuring a waving tin man, a yellow brick road and a wry and witty hologram like wizard, 11/27/1998.

Gallery: A view of the Minneapolis skyline with Target Headquarters in foreground (center left) with Target Store, office building, and parking (next looking up Nicollet Mall toward the IDS Tower) and The U.S.Bancorp Building farther up Nicollet next to Dayton's, 5/16/2001.

Gallery: Nicollet Mall was closed to cars, but not to snowmobiles after a snostorm on Tuesday, December 28, 1982.

Gallery: A weary fire fighter trudged across the intersection of S. 7th St. and the Nicollet Mall about 10 a.m. Friday. The old Donaldsons store is at left. More than 130 people battled the fire November 26, 1982. Steve Schluter, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gallery: November 12, 1968, an early-morning five-alarm fire burned out of control for about three hours - A half-million-dollar, five-alarm fire destroyed the S. S. Kresge Co. store at 628 Nicollet Mall early today, and caused extensive smoke and water damage to other businesses in the four-story building. Kenneth Welch, Minneapolis fire marshal, said adjacent buildings suffered from the smoke and water.

Gallery: At the last Holidazzle parade in downtown Minneapolis an MTA bus festooned with red holiday lights made its way up Nicollet Mall in front of thousands of spectators gathered for the parade, 12/21/2013.

Gallery: This is the first year of the reimagined Holidazzle, where it's Holidazzle Village, rather than the Holidazzle parade. Here, fireworks explode over the cold downtown Minneapolis skies from the roof of Vincent's at 11th and the Nicollet Mall Friday, Nov. 28, 2014.

Gallery: The two-year project to rejuvenate Nicollet Mall has been going on for over a month leaving the stretch blissfully Nicollet Mall is free of motor vehicle traffic and instead open to walkers, bicyclists and pigeons. The $50 million remodeling project should make the Mall a friendlier, more accessible place which supporters hope will spur economic development, Aug. 19, 2015.

Gallery: Jason Gehrke, of Albrecht Signs, installed new signs at 8th and Nicollet along the Nicollet Mall, Friday, October 13, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Today, at long last, is the day.

Nicollet Mall is reopening at noon Thursday, marking the end of a construction headache that’s cost millions of dollars and closed the downtown Minneapolis corridor for more than two years.

The planned celebration at Nicollet Mall and 7th Street will take place almost exactly 50 years after Nicollet Mall first opened to the public. Thursday’s event is expected to include remarks from Mayor Betsy Hodges, Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, City Council President Barb Johnson, Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer, and others.

Nicollet Mall, the former home of the flagship Dayton’s department store and the site of Mary Tyler Moore’s famous hat-toss, has been closed to vehicles since July 2015. The construction has frustrated pedestrians and business owners along the corridor, in part because much of the early work happened underground and wasn’t visible.

City officials said repeatedly throughout the process that the project would be complete on time and on budget, and even launched an add campaign to reassure the public.

The $50 million overhaul, designed by James Corner Field Operations, includes nearly 250 new trees, new LED lighting and the largest public art display outside of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.