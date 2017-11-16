Today, at long last, is the day.
Nicollet Mall is reopening at noon Thursday, marking the end of a construction headache that’s cost millions of dollars and closed the downtown Minneapolis corridor for more than two years.
The planned celebration at Nicollet Mall and 7th Street will take place almost exactly 50 years after Nicollet Mall first opened to the public. Thursday’s event is expected to include remarks from Mayor Betsy Hodges, Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, City Council President Barb Johnson, Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer, and others.
Nicollet Mall, the former home of the flagship Dayton’s department store and the site of Mary Tyler Moore’s famous hat-toss, has been closed to vehicles since July 2015. The construction has frustrated pedestrians and business owners along the corridor, in part because much of the early work happened underground and wasn’t visible.
City officials said repeatedly throughout the process that the project would be complete on time and on budget, and even launched an add campaign to reassure the public.
The $50 million overhaul, designed by James Corner Field Operations, includes nearly 250 new trees, new LED lighting and the largest public art display outside of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.
