After more than four days out of public view after a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, Chief Janeé Harteau has returned to the city.

Police spokesperson Scott Seroka said Thursday morning that Harteau is back, but did not say whether she will address the shooting that drew national and international attention.

Multiple police spokespersons have said since the shooting that Harteau was out of state on a personal commitment and scheduled to return Wednesday. However, there were no responses to inquiries about her whereabouts Wednesday.

In her absence, the department’s second-in-command, Medaria Arradondo, has stood with Mayor Betsy Hodges to answer questions from the media during two news conferences.

Police spokesman Scott Seroka said Tuesday that during her absence, Harteau has “has had contact with her Executive Team several times a day over the past three days.”

The officer who shot Damond, Mohammed Noor, has refused to speak with the BCA. His partner that night, Matthew Harrity, told investigators that as he was driving in an alley he was startled by a loud sound near their squad, according to a BCA report released late Tuesday.

Damond approached the driver’s side window of the squad car “immediately afterward,” according to the BCA. Noor shot from the passenger seat, across his partner and through the window, striking Damond in the abdomen. She died at the scene 20 minutes later.

The BCA has declined to provide any additional information into the investigation. A spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney’s office said Thursday that the BCA has not provided a timeline for when the investigation will be completed.