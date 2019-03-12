Forepaugh’s, the St. Paul restaurant inside a grand 19th-Century mansion, has closed.

Known for its antique setting and its resident ghost, Molly, the restaurant named after the mansion’s owner has been operating at 276 Exchange St. S. since 1976.

In 2007, Bruce Taher, head of the food service company Taher, took over.

The announcement was posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Forepaugh’s Restaurant. Thanks for 11 great years!!!!”

Forepaugh’s executive chef, Kyle Bell, died suddently last month after battling the flu.