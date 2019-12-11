After deliberating one final time over the city’s public safety spending, the Minneapolis City Council on Wednesday night is expected to approve a $1.6 billion budget for the coming year, one supported by the largest property tax levy increase in a decade.

Absent last-minute changes, Mayor Jacob Frey’s second budget invests millions in training and recruiting a full cadet class to join the city’s police department. It once again prioritizes housing, with $31 million going toward a growing list of affordable housing investments.

The budget is one of the largest — and final — actions city officials will take this year.

To fund their new budget plans, the mayor and council are relying on a maximum property tax levy increase of 6.95%, which was approved by the city’s Board of Estimate and Taxation earlier this fall. The hike would be felt most acutely in less wealthy pockets of the city, which could see property taxes go up more than 20% next year.

For a home valued at $264,500, closer to the median sales price, the city estimates taxes will go up by $109.

After initially proposing to hire 14 police officers — a measure that drew a swift outcry from some community groups — Frey and council members negotiated to put the funding toward training and hiring a class of cadets in an effort to strengthen the shrinking department.

As part of the compromise, hundreds of thousands of dollars were moved to the city’s new Office of Violence Prevention, which is housed under the Health Department. The money would be used to reduce group and intimate partner violence, as well as fight crime in the Ventura Village, Phillips West and Stevens Square neighborhoods. More than $400,000 are also going toward strategies to curb opioid abuse in the city.

A one-time investment of $31 million would fund affordable housing programs, including a trust fund for developers building or preserving low-income housing and “Stable Homes, Stable Schools,” a program assisting homeless students and their families.

The budget also delineates six “cultural districts” — pockets of the city heavily populated by immigrants, African-Americans and American Indians — that would receive an infusion of money for litter pickup, better lighting and renovated storefronts. At the request of Council Member Abdi Warsame, the city would set aside $50,000 for the development of a controversial public market in Cedar-Riverside.

Separately, the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority would receive $2.3 million in one-time funding to upgrade windows, insulation and other systems in hopes of saving energy at the Elliot Twins high-rise towers.

Warsame, whose ward includes the Cedar High Apartments where a fatal fire occurred last month, added a clause requiring the Housing Authority to install sprinklers if it receives money from the city for building projects. Given the scope of the renovations at the Elliot Twins, the Housing Authority likely would have needed to install sprinklers anyway to comply with codes and its own plans for major building renovations.

Now missing from the 2020 budget is $500,000 that was initially slated to help with the creation of Village Financial, a black-led credit union planned for north Minneapolis. The city had tentatively agreed to give the money on the condition that the credit union open in 2019. That hasn’t happened, and as of late last month, organizers hadn’t submitted an application to the state.

Instead, the money would go toward a rent stabilization study, a payday lending program, a youth savings program and cultural districts.

Village Financial might not go entirely without city funding, though. The city had also set aside $500,000 for the project this year. A council committee gave tentative approval on Tuesday to a measure that would allow Village Financial to get that money if it opens by the end of 2020.

The council will hold one final public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday before it is approved. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is also expected to approve its budget the same night.