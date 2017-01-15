Admission to the 2017 Minnesota State Fair is being bumped up by a dollar, officials announced Sunday.

Tickets will be priced at $14 for people ages 13 to 64, $11 for children 5 to 12 and seniors 65 and older. Kids under 5 will be admitted free. Advance discount tickets for all ages will be $11.

State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer cited rising costs in fair production, guest services and facilities upkeep for the increase.

The new admission prices were approved when the fair board met as part of the annual joint conventions of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, Minnesota Federation of County Fairs and Midwest Showmen's Association Jan. 12-15 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.

Also signed off over the weekend were $8 million in improvements before the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

Included are a new elevator at the west side of the grandstand, major upgrades to the swine barn, two new information booths, new performance space outside the education building, renovations inside the creative activities building, various upkeep projects across the fairgrounds and more than $3 million in improvements to the fair's utilities and transportation infrastructure.

Also, part of the interior retail space in the upper grandstand will become "The Veranda," a new shopping and dining destination.

All projects are funded through the fair's operating revenue and grants from the State Fair Foundation. The Fair receives no government aid.

