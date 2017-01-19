The Mall of America will welcome another hotel for shoppers when the AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America opens next month.

The 148-room hotel, located at the corner of 26th Avenue South and Lindau Lane east of the mall, will be the second AC Hotel to recently open in the Twin Cities. The five-story hotel will have similar features and upscale, European feel as others under the AC flag.

“We were an early believer in the AC Hotels Brand and how strongly travelers would embrace the AC aesthetic and concept,” David Peters, owner of Utah-based Terratron Inc., which developed the hotel, said in a statement.

The AC Hotel joins a growing list of hospitality options near the shopping center, including the Radisson Blu Mall of America and the JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America that are attached to it.

Last year, Terratron opened the Marriott TownePlace Suites, which is adjacent to the new AC Hotel.

Another AC Hotel was completed last fall in downtown Minneapolis on Hennepin Avenue across from the Hennepin County Library.

