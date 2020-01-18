About Fiala
Age: 23. Born July 22, 1996 in St. Gallen, Switzerland.
Position: Right winger (shoots left).
Size: 5-10, 185 pounds.
Junior career: At age 16, Fiala moved from Switzerland and played for HV71 in Jonkoping, Sweden, under coach Ulf Dahlen, a former North Stars forward.
Drafted: 11th overall in 2014 by Nashville.
With the Predators: Became a regular by the 2016-17 season. In 2017-18 he scored 23 goals.
The trade: Fiala was acquired by then-Wild GM Paul Fenton during last season in exchange for forward Mikael Granlund.
The result ... so far: In 61 games since the trade, Fiala has 12 goals and 21 assists. Granlund, in 56 games, has nine goals and 12 assists.
