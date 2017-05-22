There is a rule in the Abrahamson family that the car does not move until everybody has fastened their seat belts.

It’s a rule that Kelli Abrahamson has steadfastly followed since the day she was not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle she was riding in crashed. She was thrown 30 feet out the passenger side window.

Deep scars on her face and forearm provide the daily reminder for her to buckle up, something she didn’t do in a moment of inattention and excitement 21 years ago — when it nearly proved fatal. She survived, but only 6 percent of motorists thrown from a vehicle live, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the State Patrol.

“Put your seat belt on immediately,” she said Monday, the day the Minnesota Department of Public Safety kicked off a two-week “Click It or Ticket” education and enforcement campaign that will run through June 4. “It surprises me that people don’t buckle up, something so simple and so quick. It takes a second.”

Minnesotans are actually pretty good when it comes to wearing seat belts with 93 percent of motorists strapped in, the Department of Public Safety said.

With the 100 most deadly days on Minnesota state roads from Memorial Day to Labor Day coming up, law enforcement is using the federally funded campaign to try to raise that number.

Last year, 79 unbelted motorists died in crashes on state roads, the DPS said.

The department allocates $1.1 million to sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Minnesota State Patrol to carry out the enforcement.

Abrahamson’s sister, Karla Bearce, a crash reconstructionist for the State Patrol, stressed that seat belts are designed to keep occupants in their seats and prevent them from being tossed about inside or ejected from a vehicle.

“It surprises me the number of fatality crashes I go to and look at the vehicle and had the person had their seat belt on they would be just fine,” Bearce said. “Families are left with gaping holes or at hospital bedsides with catastrophic injuries, all because that seat belt was not put on. So many times, I say, wow, this didn’t have to happen.”

Abrahamson was 18 and on her way to a high school graduation party on July 7, 1996, in Pierz, Minn. She hopped in her friend’s vehicle, the two began chatting and she forgot to buckle up. A half-mile down the road, the driver T-boned another vehicle. Everybody in both vehicles was wearing a seat belt except for Abrahamson, and she was ejected.

She spent days in the hospital and months undergoing multiple skin grafts and oral and plastic surgeries to repair her broken jaw, cuts to her knee, and a badly injured forearm.

With the hard lesson learned, Abrahamson has been in two more crashes since. In one, seat belts saved her three boys — Bryce, Briggs and Brady — and her husband, Jeff, when their vehicle violently crashed into a car that had been abandoned in a HOT lane on an Arizona freeway. All five family members walked away with scrapes and bruises.

“If we weren’t wearing them, there would not be the Jeff Abrahamson family,” she said.

Her third crash was near the Albertville outlet mall.

“We are the crash test family,” Abrahamson said. “My youngest always says I wear my seat belt so I don’t go out the window. If I have another crash, I can guarantee I’ll be wearing my seat belt.”