Robert Blood and Maren Ward are in the ensemble cast of "A Prairie Homeless Companion," a satire on tour in southwest Minnesota./zAmya Theater Project

The red suspenders may be familiar, but "A Prairie Homeless Companion" tells a very different story than the radio show from Lake Wobegon used to.

The satire's characters are performers from a radio show about residents of a small town -- ahem -- who travel to that town and learn that it's a real place with real problems. zAmya Theater Project, which creates plays that spotlight the need for affordable housing and resources for the homeless, is bringing "A Prairie Homeless Companion" to theaters in four Minnesota cities for upcoming shows, all at 7 p.m.: Marshall on Sunday, July 28; Willmar on Wednesday, July 31; Hutchinson on Thursday, Aug. 1 and Worthington on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Tickets are free and no reservations are required. More information is available at zamyatheater.org.