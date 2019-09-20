Weekly Bible study had just ended at the St. Paul church Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on congregants milling about outside.

RayVell Carter ducked for cover. Then a child’s scream pierced the darkness.

“They shot my dad! They shot my dad!” Carter’s 8-year-old daughter cried. She sprinted toward her grandfather, who has a legal permit to carry a firearm. He shot into the darkness in self-defense.

Minutes later, police found Carter, 41, of Roseville, lying fatally wounded from a gunshot in the abdomen in a nearby back yard. His Bible lay nearby.

On Thursday, neighbors remained haunted by what happened the night before at St. Albans Church of God in Christ.

“I can’t get that little girl out of my head,” said Darinda Lumpkins. “I’m scared for my own kids to be out here.”

Family and friends of RayVell Carter, as well as neighbors and members of the faith community, took part in a prayer circle Wednesday afternoon outside the church that Carter was attending Thursday night before being shot and killed nearby.

Despite their shock and sadness, many neighbors said they won’t let what happened mar their feelings about their Summit-University neighborhood.

“I won’t accept that this is the norm,” said Frances Goodlow, 75, who’s lived there for 50 years and in whose back yard Carter fell dead. “Those hoodlums aren’t going to scare me.”

Goodlow, who heard the gunshots and saw Carter’s final sprint, nonetheless praised the area for its diverse, multigenerational families, most of whom watch out for one another. Until Wednesday night, violence had largely bypassed her Aurora Avenue block in recent years, she said.

Carter’s death was St. Paul’s 20th homicide of the year and the sixth this month. Police say they can’t recall such a bloody stretch, which included three fatal shootings in a nine-hour period.

Police spokesman Steve Linders called the brazen attack “incomprehensible,” but said it wasn’t random.

It’s not clear why someone would have targeted Carter or his family as they left their house of worship. Although Carter has four previous felony drug convictions, his criminal record has remained clean since 2012.

On Thursday afternoon, a group of friends and family gathered on the sidewalk outside St. Albans, where Carter’s uncle, the Rev. William Land Sr., serves as pastor. Mourners formed a circle to pray and remember the father of three.

Mary Peeples carefully placed a vase of sunflowers on the church steps, already blanketed in memorial cards and tribute items.

The Rev. Alethea Chaney, of Nehemiah’s Walls International Church, helped lead the impromptu service of about 20 people.

“They’re very committed to God,” Chaney said of Carter’s family.

A friend of Carter walked away from the circle hanging his head. “It’s not fair,” he said to himself. “It’s not right.”

Grasping for solutions

The latest shooting occurred amid ongoing debate among city leaders and the community over whether to cut five police officer positions from the 2020 budget, as well as whether to invest in technology that alerts police when shots are fired.

Mayor Melvin Carter wants to scale back the nine new officer positions he proposed last year to four. He has noted that the police budget would still increase by $4.5 million, much of that going to cost-of-living raises for the remaining 630 sworn officers.

Even before Wednesday’s shooting, Police Chief Todd Axtell had called the wave of violence “unprecedented” in his 30 years with the department and rolled out a series of actions. Five additional officers are now patrolling each shift. Investigators are pivoting to gun violence cases, and reserve officers and St. Paul’s Law Enforcement Career Path Academy students are knocking on doors, handing out fliers and speaking with residents.

On Wednesday morning, hours before RayVell Carter’s death, Axtell addressed the City Council’s budget meeting to plead for more resources.

“I understand that you have difficult decisions to make regarding the 2020 budget — I truly do,” Axtell said. “I also know that cutting police officers is absolutely not in the best interest of the city of St. Paul.”

On Thursday evening, Mayor Carter, no relation to the victim, cast the recent uptick in violent crime as an “anomaly.” He defended his current budget plan.

“You can’t make long-term budgets based on anomalies; you have to make long-term budgets based on long-term trends,” the mayor told journalists after speaking at the grand opening of the Frogtown Community Center. “It’s heartbreaking to see ... violence is a public health epidemic.”

Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in for Carter.

“RayVell was truly a person who was doing his best to serve God and raise his children,” said Frank Frazier, a church elder and Carter’s cousin. “He had a smile that made you smile when you were upset.”

Carter’s eldest child, RayVeisha Carter, posted on Facebook: “What does one say to their little sister when she asks, ‘Where can you go that’s safe and doesn’t have guns?’ ”

Staff writer Emma Nelson contributed to this report.