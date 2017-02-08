With President Donald Trump in a constitutional showdown over his ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, it would hardly seem the time for the voice of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota to bow out.

He realizes it, too.

“This is the fight you want if you join the ACLU,” Chuck Samuelson said, sitting at his desk in his small suite of offices in St. Paul last week.

But after 20 years at the helm of the state’s best-known civil rights nonprofit, Samuelson will tell stakeholders Thursday he’s retiring as executive director, effective Feb. 28.

He’s been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that makes it difficult to walk or even type. He leaves during an intense time for the ACLU, which has offices in all 50 states.

The Minnesota affiliate has been deluged by pleas for help from immigrants, and flooded by offers from attorneys who want to help.

Quotes from Charles Samuelson “The Minnesota Civil Liberties Union believes that the war on drugs has been an unmitigated civil liberties disaster that has done nothing but create criminal gangs and alienated an entire class of people.” From an op-ed article in the Star Tribune. -- Jan. 7, 2000 “I believe that the laws are over-enforced against Indians and under-enforced against whites. This is a shameful thing. This state should be ashamed.” Explaining why the ACLU of Minnesota was opening an office in Bemidji. -- Sept. 13, 2004 “Free speech is a messy thing. People need to understand that opinions that they are not comfortable with, or even opinions they disagree with, need to be allowed.” - Commenting after two Winona High School students came under fire from school officials after they wore buttons that said, “I [heart] My Vagina.”-- April 21, 2005 “We have what I believe is one of the largest governmental corruption cases in decades and because the police officers are exercising their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid self-discrimination, the prosecutor didn’t bother to call a grand jury where he could compel these guys to testify. If these guys were the Mafia and not the police, what would’ve happened?” -- Criticizing Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman for failing to call a grand jury to investigate the defunct Metro Gang Strike Force. Freeman had explained one reason no charges were brought against police officers was that they refused to talk to investigators.

Since Trump’s election and his executive order on immigration — which has been stayed by a federal judge after a legal challenge from attorneys general from Minnesota and Washington — ACLU membership has surged nationally and locally. Since November, the Minnesota group’s size rose from 6,000 members to 14,900.

“Trump is very dangerous; he’s surrounded himself with the alt-right,” Samuelson said, referring to the movement widely criticized for racism and sexism. “They don’t care about the Constitution.”

For Samuelson, it’s all about the Bill of Rights and free speech. Before he led the state ALCU’s charge against Trump’s policies, he urged the St. Paul City Council to back off from a 2015 resolution to condemn Trump.

Republican household

Samuelson, 63, who lives in Maple Grove with his wife, Janet, grew up in a Republican household in upstate New York where his mother was either mayor or town council member for 30 years.

“She got sued by the ACLU twice,” he said. “She was not particularly happy when I took this job 20 years ago.”

He went off to Syracuse University in 1971, became an environmental activist, studied medieval history and wound up working for a string of nonprofits before joining the ACLU-MN.

When Samuelson took over as executive director in 1997, the organization was at war with itself, split into two factions. It had five executive directors in five years, with Matt Stark a fierce civil libertarian who sometimes rankled people, largely in charge.

“It was a dysfunctional family,” said Samuelson, who said they often issued statements in lieu of filing lawsuits, with a frequent focus on separation of church and state. “I was committed to changing the ACLU, to getting its feet on the ground and make it a force in the Twin Cities. I believed I could fix it because I was arrogant.”

Samuelson paused and smiled.

“I figured I was going to get fired.”

He didn’t. Stark went into retirement and Samuelson went to work, attracting diverse voices to the board, upgrading fundraising and wooing lawyers from some of the biggest firms to help on cases. The affiliate staff has grown from three to nine with an annual budget of nearly $1.2 million, compared with $66,000 when he started.

“He is a seminal person,” said Vance Opperman, a local businessman, DFL contributor and former board president of the ACLU-MN. “He’s organized people. He’s raised money. He’s inspired a large number of people to join the board. He’s infused the organization with a great deal of energy, vision, passion.”

Over the past 20 years, Samuelson has broadened the group’s scope, pushing for racial and gender equity.

He set up an office in Bemidji that, over five years, helped reduce the number of American Indians in the Beltrami County Jail from 80 to 40 percent. That office is now closed, but the ACLU opened an office in Mankato focused on racial injustices against immigrants in southwestern Minnesota. The affiliate has also represented Black Lives Matter supporters and marchers at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul.

It has gone into court to press for release of videos in the police shootings of Jamar Clark and Philando Castile and worked quietly with the Minneapolis police to re-examine its procedures. It was one of the first groups to come out against both the proposed anti-marriage equality and voter ID amendments in 2012, providing resources that helped get them defeated.

The national ACLU has moved in a similar direction, weighing in more on current issues.

At board meetings where debates can be intense, Samuelson often begins by saying, “I’m not a lawyer.” “Then he launches into some crisp, clear and cogent explanation of whatever we’re talking about,” said board president and attorney William Pentelovitch. “He has got such a finely tuned sense of what’s constitutional and what’s not, within civil liberties.”

He also has a devoted staff, offering it both leadership and flexibility, said Teresa Nelson, the ACLU-MN’s legal director, who will serve as Samuelson’s interim replacement.

ACLU board member Cris Stainbrook, president of the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, doesn’t mince words about Samuelson.

“Sometimes he drives me nuts; he has that real New York demeanor, aggressive and lots of suggestions about what you should do,” Stainbrook said, adding that it’s not necessarily a fault. “I look at him as one of the truly committed folks in the nonprofit world.”

Geri Rozanski, director of affiliate support and nationwide initiatives for the national ACLU, said Samuelson hustled to help out when other ACLU affiliates were shorthanded.

“Considering all the challenges we’re facing with President Trump, I believe it pains him to step down,” she said. He’s someone who loves a fight, and I am sure if he was able, he would love to be leading the charge in Minnesota.”