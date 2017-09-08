Let’s face it: A lot of news coming at you lately has been pretty grim. Stories about possible nuclear war, devastating hurricanes and the daily churn of Washington politics are bad enough. Now it turns out half of Americans were possibly subjected to a security breach. Maybe you’re part of the lucky half?

I’m not suggesting you ignore any of those things. They are real and they are happening. But I would also like to inject a dose of cheer into your Friday morning.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report tweeted out a short video on Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old girl who was born without three fingers on her right hand because of a rare disease. Thanks to modern technology, Dawson uses a 3-dimensional printed hand to mitigate that loss of function. She also happens to love baseball and has thrown out the first pitch at MLB games hosted by the Orioles and Nationals.

She loved it — who wouldn’t? — and now Dawson is hoping to set a record by throwing out a first pitch at all 30 MLB stadiums. The Bleacher Report tweet mentioned that quest. And, well, it seems as though teams would like to make that happen.

Several teams replied to the tweet asking for more information so they could honor the wish. Among them was the Twins, who replied via their official Twitter feed, “Can you make it up to Minnesota, Hailey? DM us your info and we will make it happen!”

The Tigers, Brewers, Mets, Mariners and Pirates were among other teams to reply with similar messages. The Twitter feed of Hailey’s family has been quite busy ever since (photo above is from there).

So there you have it: A happy story and a positive use of social media. Enjoy your Friday.