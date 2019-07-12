One Giant Leap

A you-are-there, immersive planetarium experience that makes you feel that you’re just one step behind Neil Armstrong.

When: 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Tue.-Sun.

Where: Bell Museum, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights.

Tickets: $8. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

CBS Evening News

Newly installed anchor Norah O’Donnell sits down with Caroline Kennedy to reflect on her late father’s contributions to the space program. The former morning-show host also will report this week from Kennedy Space Center.

When: 5:30 p.m. Mon.

Where: WCCO, Ch. 4.

Chasing the Moon

This three-part documentary gives you all the background you’d want on the U.S. space program. The six hours zip by.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays through July 30.

Where: TPT, Ch. 2.

First Man

Ryan Gosling is front and center as the no-nonsense Neil Armstrong, but director Damien Chazelle spends almost as much time with his wife, played with her own brand of stoicism by Claire Foy.

When: 7 p.m. Sat.

Where: HBO. Also streaming on Amazon Prime.

Apollo 11

You’ll feel like you have a front-row seat at Mission Control, thanks to footage from launch day that sat in a vault for nearly half a century. Maybe it got stored behind Indiana Jones’ lost Ark of the Covenant?

When: 8 & 10 p.m. Sat.

Where: CNN.

Armstrong

An intimate portrait of the famously private pioneer with voice-over from Harrison Ford. Minneapolis businessman Jim Hays, a longtime friend, was instrumental in bringing the story to the screen.

When/where: Playing at select theaters and available for streaming at iTunes.

13 Minutes to the Moon

This podcast series features commentary from Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins and computer programmer Margaret Hamilton and original music by famed film composer Hans Zimmer.

When/where: Now available at bbc.co.uk/programmes/w13xttx2.